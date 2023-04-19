Sports
Illinois and Michigan State earn Men’s Tennis Weekly Award
Fellow athlete of the week
Karlis Ozolins, Illinois
This. Salaspils, Latvia Riga Commercial School
- Compiled a 4–0 combined record (singles and doubles) in leading No. 26 Illinois to win against No. 51 Wisconsin and No. 45 Nebraska
- Won a pair of No. 1 singles matches in straight sets, losing only two games against Nebraska
- Joined teammate Hunter Heck in two No. 1 doubles wins as the duo improved to 11–1 on the season
- List 48e in singles and 36e in doubles (with Heck) in the ITA ranking
- First time recipient of the Big Ten weekly award
- Final Illinois Athlete of the Week: Hunter Heck (April 19, 2022)
Fellow athlete of the week
Ozan Baris, State of Michigan
Mrs. Okemos, Mich. Okemos
- Produced a 4-0 overall record last week as No. 69 Michigan State recorded wins at Purdue and Indiana
- Joined No. 1 doubles teammate Anthony Pero to take the double point in both road races
- Recorded two straight sets wins at No. 1 singles, securing first singles point against the Hoosiers
- Rated 41st in singles and sixth in doubles (with Max Sheldon) on the ITA rankings
- Receives first award for Athlete of the Week
- Last Michigan Athlete of the Week: Nick Williams (March 23, 2021)
2023 Big Ten Men’s Tennis Athlete of the Week
Jan. 18: Trice Pickens, Gr., NOW
January 24: Patrick Maloney, Sr., MICH
Feb. 1: Andrew Fenty, Sr., MICH
Feb. 8: James Trotter, Sr., OSU
February. 15: Justin Boulais, Sr., OSU
Feb. 22: Patrick Maloney, Sr., MICH | James Trotter, Sr., OSU
March 1: Shunya Maruyama, Sr., NEB
March 8: William Gleason, Gr., NEB
March 15: Roni Hietaranta, So., NEB
March 22: JJ Tracy, Jr., OSU
March 29: Andrew Fenty, Sr., MICH
April 5: Cannon Kingsley, Sr., OSU
April 12: Andrew Fenty, Sr., MICH | JJ Tracy, Jr., OSU
April 19: Karlis Ozolins, Sun., SICK | Ozan Baris, Fr., MSU
|
