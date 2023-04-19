UK venue featuring a pickleball version of cricket makes US debut in Dallas





A restaurant industry honcho in Dallas has written a new book: Called Fork Fight! Guards, risks and conflicts behind the restaurant curtainis it from Mark Brezinski, a 45-year-old food & beverage professional known for creating or co-creating some of the industry’s biggest groundbreaking concepts. Heralded by Simon & Schuster as “the most compelling, insightful and heart-pounding journey behind the restaurant curtain since Anthony Bourdain’s Kitchen Confidential,” the 225-page hardback, published from Post Hill Press, chronicles Brezinski’s colorful career, which spanned the globe in search of culinary discoveries and inspirations with industry icons such as the late Norman Brinker, Paul Fleming, Phil Romano, and chefs Michael Mina and Mark Miller. If you love gossip about restaurant industry leaders, this book is a must-read. Brezinski will do a signing session of Fork Fight! on Saturday, April 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Bizzy Burger Merchants, its newest concept, located at 13251 Montfort Dr., Dallas. A graduate of Cornell University’s acclaimed School of Hotel Administration, Brezinski has had a hand in establishing multiple nationally acclaimed restaurant companies, from Pei Wei to Velvet Taco to Tin Star to Trinity Groves. In a statement, Brezinski says he uses the book to talk about his successes and failures in the restaurant world, in which he collaborated with some “dynamic” personalities, dynamic, that’s a nice word. “This is certainly a no-holds-barred look at this consistently challenging industry that keeps me coming back for more,” he says. Former employees and collaborators, such as Christophe Poirier, Chief Brand Officer, New Business Development, at Pizza Hut Global, are full of praise. “A lot of creative guys work on renovation, they take something that exists, polish it and make it look like new,” says Poirier. ‘Not Mark. He has the ability to create a new blue ocean.” Lane Cardwell, former CEO of Boston Market, former president of PF Chang’s China Bistro, and former CEO of Eatzi’s Market & Bakery, notes that Brezinski maintains an almost startling humility for all his accomplishments. “I’ve lived in this industry for decades and have learned something new about it in every chapter of the book,” says Cardwell. “Informative, entertaining and full of life lessons, Fork Fight! should give this humble person the credit he so rightly deserves for his contributions to the industry.” Brezinski’s creations have won many “Hot Concept” awards and he was recently named one of “Nation’s Restaurant News Most Influential Restaurant CEOs”. D Magazine hailed him as “the father of the Dallas fast-casual food scene” and in 2020, he was named one of the North Texas Top 500 CEOs by D CEO Magazine. His travels have taken him from Tokyo to Tuscany, from San Francisco to Shanghai and from Mumbai to Maui. And while his concept spanned a wide variety of cuisines, including Indian, Italian, French and Vietnamese, Brezinski says he’s always had a soft spot for Asian food — in concepts he advised on, such as Marugame Udon, and in restaurants he founded. like Bengal Coast, the Asian fusion restaurant he founded in the Centrum Building on Oak Lawn Avenue, now closed. Dallas has been the lucky recipient of many of his innovative ideas and concepts, including Banh Shop, the fast-casual banh mi concept with which Yum! Brands are launched in 2014

Dining Hall: Brezinski was way ahead of the curve when he co-founded Uptown Urban Market, a dining hall in the Gables Building in Uptown Dallas, in 2014

Bizzy Burger Merchants, its latest concept reinventing a better version of fast food, featuring tiny burgers made from HeartBrand Premium Akaushi Beef served on cult favorite King’s Hawaiian buns “I hope this book takes readers to all of these places and more as it tells behind-the-scenes stories, sometimes funny, often heartbreaking, and never without lessons learned,” says Brezinski. “I believe the journey is a remarkable journey into the highs and lows of being an entrepreneur and the self-discovery that comes with each stop.”

