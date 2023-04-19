Coldwater remains undefeated with victory over Harper Creek





BATTLE CREEK, MI. – The Coldwater Lady Cardinal tennis team kept their undefeated start to the season intact Tuesday night after traveling to Battle Creek to take on Interstate 8 rival Harper Creek. Coldwater swept all four singles flights and picked up an important win over number four in the doubles to beat Harper Creek 5-3. The singles matches were won by number one singles player Emma Madden who won in straight sets with scores of 6-1 and 6-1; runner-up singles Jillian Hawver who won by scores of 6-0 and 6-0; number three singles player Josi Neumann who won 6-1 and 6-0; and the number four singles player Janet Rucker who won by scores of 6-0 and 6-1. The number four doubles team of Violet Cunkle and Carly Krzyzanski came through in a big way, winning their flight in straight sets with scores of 6-2 and 6-2 to secure the team victory. Also playing well, but falling just a little short, was the number one doubles team of Eliza Douglas and Sofia Gomez; the number two doubles team of Luci Cunningham and Dakota Allen; and the number three doubles team of Mallory Morick and Alexis Wood. With the win, the Cardinals improve to 7-0-1 this season. Coldwater JV tennis takes on Harper Creek BATTLE CREEK, MI. – The Coldwater JV tennis team faced Harper Creek on Tuesday night and got some solid work on the courts. Wins for Coldwater included the number two doubles team of Harper Cummings and Elizabeth Larr winning by a score of 8–1, while the number three doubles team of Michelle Granados and Vanessa Pineda Lujano won in a nail biter by a score of 9–8. Also playing well for Coldwater was Maddie Grife on number one singles dropping a 9-8 heartbreaker; runners-up singles player Moriah Nottingham who lost 8–2; and the number one doubles team of Maddie Garn and Lexi Hall who lost 8-5. Coldwater tennis is back in action Thursday when they host Hastings for another round of Interstate 8 play. Coldwater LMS Tennis battles Harper Creek COLDWATER, MI. — The Coldwater Legg Middle School Cardinal tennis team hosted Interstate 8 foe Harper Creek on Tuesday. The Cardinals had a big day, winning 14 of the 18 games played that day. Coldwater will look to continue their strong start to the season on Thursday when they travel to Hastings.

