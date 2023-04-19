Renton player is part of the girls national hockey team





Just three years after its debut, the Sno-King Junior Thunderbirds 16-and-under (16U) girls’ hockey team became the first of its division in Washington State to compete in the National Championship – where the team also became the first girls’ hockey team from Washington State to win the entire match. And for the team’s lone Renton player and left-field forward Joely Connell, who transitioned from college to the girls’ team upon inception, these accomplishments are nothing short of an honor. “I’ve been playing for 8 years and I feel connected to the girls’ team,” says Connell, who is a sophomore at Renton High School. Connell, whose parents met while playing hockey in the early 2000s, began learning to play hockey with her two older sisters at the Sno-King Ice Arena in Renton. “When I was 7, I said, ‘I want to play hockey,'” Connell recalls, and she hasn’t looked back since. After learning to play ice hockey with rented equipment from the Renton arena, Connell began playing coed recreational hockey in 2015. She played college for five years and joined Sno-King’s 14U AA girls team in 2020. “The Sno-King first girls’ team only had 11 skaters and one goalie,” said Connell. “I was definitely the worst on the team, but after practicing with the team almost every day, and extra with our great coach David Min, I started to get better. Our team won districts that year and got to go to the national championships. Connell continued to improve. In addition to being part of the No. 1 16U girls’ hockey team in the country, Connell was named team captain at the 2023 Chipotle-USA Hockey Girls Tier II National Championships and received a gold record commemorating the historic victory. The 16U girls Junior Thunderbirds played a total of six games from March 30 to April 3, losing only one. Before that, the team was unbeaten in Pacific Districts, winning all four games. Following their big wins, the Junior Thunderbirds were invited to a Seattle Kraken hockey game at the Climate Pledge Arena and a week later to a Seattle Thunderbirds game at the Accesso ShoWare Center in Kent. “We got to sit in a suite to watch the game, it was pretty cool,” said Connell. When her team isn’t winning districts or national championships, Connell focuses on high school and training for the next hockey season, saying she wants to play collegiate hockey at a college in the Midwest. “I train three times a week with my great team and coaches. In addition, I train three times a week with my outside coach and mentor, Molly Vandermoon, on ice and in the gym,” says Connell, who also plays three-on-three hockey with her father. “I’m doing all this for the love of the game and the hope of playing college hockey.” Connell’s plans include leveling up to be part of Sno-King’s first girls U19 AA team. “Everyone is competitive at that age now and this team is a higher skill team,” said Connell. Talk to us Share your story tips by emailing editor@kentreporter.com. To share your opinion for publication, please submit a letter through our website https://www.kentreporter.com/submit-letter/. Include your name, address and daytime telephone number. (Publish only your name and city.) Keep letters no longer than 300 words. The Sno-King Junior Thunderbirds became national champions in the 16U Tier II girls’ division. Photo courtesy of Jacqueline Connell. Joely Connell has a record with Nationals after her team placed No. 1 in their division. Thanks to Jacqueline Connell The Sno-King Junior Thunderbirds were special guests at a Seattle Kraken game following their championship win. Thanks to Jacqueline Connell



