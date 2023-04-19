Sports
Former England batsman Gary Ballance retires from cricket with immediate effect
Gary Ballance is retiring from cricket with immediate effect – six years after he last represented England – but just three months after switching to Zimbabwe, following damaging allegations in the Yorkshire racism scandal
- Former England batsman Gary Ballance has announced his retirement from cricket
- The 33-year-old has represented England in 16 Tests and 23 one-day internationals
- The news comes three months after he resumed his international career in Zimbabwe
Former England and Yorkshire batsman Gary Ballance has announced his retirement at the age of 33 after falling out of love with cricket.
Harare-born Ballance, who played 23 Tests and 16 ODIs for England between 2013 and 2017, recently sought to revive his international career with his native Zimbabwe, having left Yorkshire in December following his part in the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal .
In January, Ballance pleaded guilty to five charges brought against him by the Cricket Discipline Commission, including using racist language, and issued an unconditional apology to Rafiq.
Soon after, he played a T20 match and the first of five ODIs for Zimbabwe, and in February marked his return to Test cricket with an unbeaten 137 as Zimbabwe drew with the West Indies at Bulawayo to win the second and final match of the series to miss because of a migraine. Now he’s seen it all.
I had hoped my move to Zimbabwe would bring me a new found happiness for the game, he said.
Former England batsman Gary Ballance (pictured) has retired from cricket with immediate effect
The news comes just three months after he resumed his international career with Zimbabwe
Ballance, 33, left Yorkshire last year after damaging allegations in the club’s racism scandal
However, I have reached the stage where I no longer have the desire to devote myself to the rigors of professional sport, and this would be doing Zimbabwe Cricket and the game itself a disservice.
I’ve been lucky enough to have some incredibly memorable moments in cricket, winning county championships with Yorkshire and taking the ultimate honor of representing England and Zimbabwe. It is now time for me to move on to the next chapter in my life.
Ballance’s century at Bulawayo followed four for England, with a best of 156 against India at Southampton in 2014.
In all, he made over 12,000 first-class runs at an impressive average of 47, with 42 hundreds.
