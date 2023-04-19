ESPN FPI projects Arizona Wildcats football record 2023





Spring football has just ended, the regular season is still more than four months away, but ESPN’s college football prediction machine is already spewing out projections for the 2023 season. The ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) was released Monday and the model predicts the Arizona Wildcats will be within striking distance of bowl eligibility in their third year under coach jedd fish. The modeling system predicts the Wildcats to go 5.5-6.5 with a 0.2% chance of winning the Pac-12. Arizona has a 48.2% chance of winning six games, the minimum to reach a bowling game. FPI ranks Arizona No. 59 in the country and No. 8 in the conference, while ASU is No. 64 nationally and 10th in the Pac-12. USC is the Pac-12’s highest ranked team at No. 7 nationally. FPI gives the Trojans a 50.2% chance of winning the conference. Last year, the FPI predicted Arizona’s 2022 overall win total at 3.5-8.5. The Wildcats went on to go 5-7. According to ESPN, FPI is a measure of team strength intended to be the best predictor of a team’s performance over the rest of the season. The model indicates how many points above or below average a team is, and the expected results are based on 20,000 simulations from the rest of the season using FPI. This is the probability of Arizona winning each of its 12 regular season games, according to ESPN Analytics. vs NAU: 96.3%

in the state of Mississippi: 22.6%

vs UTEP: 88.8%

at Stanford: 52.3%

vs. Washington: 30.5%

at USC: 6.8%

in Washington state: 42.4%

vs. Oregon State: 30.9%

vs. UCLA: 41.2%

in Colorado: 65.9%

vs. Utah: 20.2%

at ASU: 47.8%

