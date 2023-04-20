High school football coach resigns after caning players





A Texas high school football coach has resigned after an investigation found he struck two football players with a wooden handle, the school district superintendent confirmed to USA TODAY Sports on Wednesday. Seth Hobbs resigned as head football coach at Mineral Wells High School on April 12 after a school district investigation found he had beaten the players with a broom/mop, said Superintendent John Kuhn of the Mineral Wells Independent School District. The wooden handle is attached to a Nerf football used for drills, and the incident occurred on April 6, Kuhn said. “Other students were present in the locker room and witnessed this incident,” the school district said in a statement to USA TODAY Sports. “An investigation soon found that the students had indeed been beaten with the broomstick by Coach Hobbs.” SPORTS NEWSLETTER:Sign up to get the latest news and features delivered straight to your inbox Hobbs, who also served as the boys’ athletic director at the school 50 miles west of Fort Worth, told USA TODAY Sports he had no comment when reached by phone Wednesday. The incident was reported to police and the Department of Family and Protective Services, who have appointed a special investigator, according to the county office. That investigation is still ongoing, the district says. The district board released Hobbs from his coaching duties, but offered to honor a new two-year contract in a new role, the district said. But Hobbs rejected the reassignment and resigned effective June 30 and will be placed on administrative leave for the remainder of the school year, according to the school district. According to Kuhn, a photo of one of the students with a mark was shared on social media. “School systems are responsible for protecting the physical safety of students and their mental health and for maintaining a student-centered, professional school culture where students are treated with dignity, respect and kindness,” the district said. “To ensure these obligations are met, (the school district) must ensure that staff members adhere to school district policies and professional best practices. This case represents a clear violation of district policy that simply cannot be minimized or ignored.” According to the Weatherford Democrat, Hobbs was named athletic director at Mineral Wells in January 2021 and prior to that served as defensive coordinator, strength and conditioning coach and American history teacher.

