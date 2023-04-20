2023 Wildcat Tennis Camps – British Athletics





2023 WILDCAT TENNIS CAMPS June 12-15 July 17-20 These camps cover all aspects of tennis from stroke play, match play, technique, strategy and fitness. A great camp for all levels and very competitive for tournament level players CURRICULUM The camp curriculum covers all aspects of tennis. Players are grouped by both age and skill. Areas we will cover are: Forehand

Hindquarters

Serve overhead

volley

Approach shots/transition

Returns Service

Strategy/Tactics

mental training

Match play/singles and doubles

Different levels of junior play and doubles strategy

World class instruction by British coaches and players CHOOSE FROM TWO CAMP OPTIONS MORNING CAMP COST: $250 AGES: 7-18 years old TIME: 9:30 am (Mon-Thurs) ALL DAY CHAMP COST: $425 AGES: 7-18 years old TIME: 9.30am 3.30pm (Mon-Thurs) CAMP SCHEDULE MONDAY JUNE 20, JULY 11 8.30am 9.30am Registration / check-in MONDAY-THURSDAY, JUNE 20, JULY 11 09:30 12:00 Tennis training Afternoon 1.30 pm Lunch British cafeteria 13:30 15:30 Tennis training GENERAL INFORMATION MEDICAL INFO & REQUIREMENTS Camps in the UK require the following forms to be completed prior to entry: Registration & payment (preferably online) Copy of physical form (must be signed by a doctor within the last 12 months) Copy of the front and back of the health insurance card UPLOAD MEDICAL FORMS ONLINE Medical forms can be uploaded on your registration page; but you are welcome to email [ [email protected] or [email protected] ] or bring them with you on the first day of camp. Additional questions and comments are welcome via email. You will NOT can pay by credit card upon check-in. CHECKS ONLY OR CASH. WHAT TO BRING Water jug, sunscreen, hat, racket, tennis shoes and appropriate attire. Drinks are provided MISSION STATEMENT We hope to provide a positive learning environment where the camper can learn fundamentals, individual skills and competitive skills if they want to take their game to the next competitive level. In addition, we want to expose the campers to instructors and players who have been successful at the NAIA, Division I and professional level. The camper’s growth as a player and person is important to us as we spend the week at Wildcat Tennis Camp. AMENITIES AND PARKING The dr. HH Downing Outdoor Tennis Complex and the nine-court Hilary J. Boone Varsity Tennis Stadium Complex provide the facility for the Wildcat Tennis Camp. It is located on Cooper Drive in Lexington, across from Lexington Community College. One of the top indoor collegiate facilities in the country, the Boone Indoor Center houses the Wildcat Tennis Hall of Fame and serves as the headquarters for the camp. All registrations take place indoors. The parking lot at the intersection of Cooper Drive and Sports Center Drive, adjacent to the EJ Nutter Training Facility, is available during the summer to park and walk your RV to the Indoors Building. Paid parking is also possible in the new parking garage next to the tennis courts. You can enter the Boone Center through the grass overlooking Cooper or come down the sidewalk (Complex Drive) and enter by crossing the outdoor tennis courts. TRAINER A trainer from the University of Kentucky will be part of our full-time staff. Please notify our trainer at check-in of any special health concerns you may have. EQUIPMENT The camp uses only regular balls for all ages.

