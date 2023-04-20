Hockey Podcast Details Nixed Production

The day after Frank Ocean’s ill-fated Coachella performance, news broke that Ocean’s headlining set was originally supposed to feature an ice rink packed with dozens of skaters plans that were scrapped at the last minute when Ocean reportedly broke his ankle on the festival grounds. Now former hockey players who were scheduled to participate in the performance have discussed their experiences with Ocean’s Coachella project on a podcast.

Brothers Dan and Chris Powers host the hockey podcast Empty nets. In the series finale, they explain that one of their former guests, hockey player turned Hollywood producer Chris Nelson, has invited them to join Ocean’s performance. “He drags us to Paramount Studios, and we go into this random soundstage, and we do an audition where we skate on a raised ice surface and we’re going to be backup skaters and singers at a live performance at Coachella with Frank Ocean,” says Dan Powers. He continues, “We’ve been rehearsing for about a month now. We’ve been hanging with Frank, hanging with the other skaters, hanging with these incredible figure skaters, going through this whole process, just this huge ordeal that we’re under this raised stage. Last week we went to Indio to rehearse on stage on location.”

Here’s Powers’ account of his experience the day of Ocean’s set:

Were there. We’re at the festival. We buzz around. We’re having a blast. Sunday morning emerges. We get our call up form. We have to go to this hotel to be picked up by a runner to be taken to wardrobe and makeup. Right there, that’s when the wheels started falling off. We arrive at this hotel and we are told to be there at 12 noon. We then get a text, “Oh, the runner isn’t coming until 1am.” We then get another text message: “Uh, they don’t come until 3″… We wait outside at 3 o’clock. We have our skates. We’re ready to rock. The bus of all the other skaters who weren’t at Coachella has already arrived. They are all in the wardrobe; it’s a nightmare. We’re in this hotel and we run into the figure skaters, these Olympic figure skaters, mind you. And they have a disgruntled look on their face, and they casually tell us that they just got a call and they’ve been removed from the show. So we sit there like, “What the hell is happening now?” These Olympians Just Got Cut From This Coachella Performance With Frank Ocean, And They Think We’re Going On? You say goodbye to these skaters, but a bunch of idiot ex-hockey players get on that stage and buzz around? So we’re already getting bad vibes here. We then get into this runner van. We go to the cloakroom. They put on everyone this ridiculous chrome diamond makeup. Needless to say these guys don’t know they don’t skate… So here we are, we hear rumblings, this has neither been confirmed nor denied. Reportedly, Frank had an accident that left him with an ankle injury. There’s something going on there. So people start talking like “Frank’s not in a good headspace, we don’t know what’s going on.” We sit there and it becomes very clear that things are not going well for this show. We get a call from Nelly and he says, “Have you had any make-up?” I say no, and he says, “Don’t put on makeup.” And we’re like, “What the hell are you talking about?” And he said, ‘You’re not skating. They are now deconstructing the ice.” But there are people. The party has started. People are walking around inside the doors. There are people at 4pm camped out for a 10:30pm Frank Ocean show. Like, they’re waiting. And they’re trying to tear this rink stage out undercover because they don’t want anyone to know it was there, because they’re not going to do it. So now we’re being told, “Okay, we’re still going to put on these sequined Prada suits, but we’re just going to walk back and forth on stage for about five minutes, we’re not going to skate. And Nelly says, “Did you guys want to do that?” And Chris and I, standing up, with Frank Ocean there, Nelly here, all these people, we just say, “Fuck no.” No, thank you. I’m out of here.

Chris Powers adds:

There was a lot of lost time. And you guys have to keep in mind that the skating part was going to be huge. It would be 120 skaters. And the people walking were only 30 or whatever. That means people busted into Coachella without a pass. They are not allowed to enter the festival. They are literally in a tent in the baking sun.

And here’s Dan Powers’ summary of Ocean’s performance:

He starts playing these songs and he does the throat slitting with his musicians in the middle of the songs. They stop. Nobody has any idea what’s going on. He does all his songs differently, which is kind of cool, but confuses so many people. And then the icing on the cake: after the strangest show ever, he finally finishes a song, walks off stage, comes back, leans into a microphone and says, “I just got word that we’ve put in a curfew, so that was the end of the show.”

Dan Powers also described his experience rehearsing with Ocean:

He was so funny during all the rehearsals. He was so interesting about how he has no idea what hockey is. There was a point in the performance where we’re skating around in a circle and then we all stop at a pause in the song and everyone pretends to fight each other. And when he thought, “Okay, we have to do this. It’s going to be like a fight. You guys pretend to yell at each other. We need an example.” And Nelly was like, “Chris and Dan Powers, step up.” And we had to skate for everyone. And then of course we do this all the time, so we just started lying against each other. And Frank just stood there open-mouthed staring at us because he had no idea who we were. And to him it seemed as if Nelly had just chosen two random people. And he just looked at us and then said, ‘Well, that was insane. That’s the baseline. If you can match that, great.”

Dan Powers sums it up: “It felt like this was the thing that he really cared about, that he was super excited about, and to see it all fall apart was really sad, but also crazy.” The discussion about Coachella runs from just after the two minutes to just after the 19 minutes. Look below.

