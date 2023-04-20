TTFI to Establish National Center of Excellence at Bengaluru SAI | More sports news





BENGALURU: With Indian table tennis reaching new heights, thanks to the exploits of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra the national federation is poised to launch a National Center of Excellence (NCoE) at the SAI South Centre.

Speaking to TOI here on the sidelines of a congratulatory function hosted by the Karnataka Table Tennis Association (KTTA), Table Tennis Federation of India ( TTFI ) Secretary General kamlesh mehta said this would be the second NCoE after the one in Kolkata.

“We want to start a camp here next month and the plan is to get the CoE up and running in the coming months. We are also in talks with the government of Odisha. They have a well-established sports science center. and fitness expert, masseur and mental trainer in all camps.”

“This year, the main priority for us was to complete all the Nationals before March. It was strange because we normally avoid tournaments in February-March, but there was no other option. Also, 27 of our players participated in the WTT star Contender tournament in Goa. In addition to the World Cup next month, we also have the Asian Championships and the Asian Games. Then come the World Team qualifiers later in the year. It’s going to be a full season, so we want to start our domestic season as early as possible because it gives the players some breathing time,” said Mehta.

“We have a good chance of winning two medals at the Asian Games. Last Asiad was historic because it was the first time we won medals.

Foreign coach for seniors

“We are considering foreign coaches for the senior team. We already have a foreign coach with the NCoE Kolkata. Discussions are now underway to best use him,” said Mehta, an eight-time national champion.

“It is also a good sign that former players are taking full-time private coaching. This helps many players to get personal attention and all these coaches use the latest developments in sports science. Our plan is to organize 2-3 international tournaments every year .for both seniors and youth. We are working on a WTT event for seniors and another for youth.”

Mehta said TTFI would work to spread the game to school children. “Our effort will be to seek a partnership to launch a school event to spot talent. Previously, UTT hosted a national interschool event and we will explore the opportunity with them again.”

“We will also focus on helping players and coaches. We need to encourage and develop our coaches. Coach training will be an important part of our growth and getting closer to an Olympic medal.”

Mehta also urged the Karnataka state body to organize more tournaments. “Karnataka has a good legacy of top players and I look forward to KTTA stepping forward to host regular events.”

