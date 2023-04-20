SDSU welcomes New Mexico to Final Home Series





SAN DIEGO — The San Diego State softball team hosts New Mexico this weekend in its final home series of the regular season. The Aztecs (27-12, 11-5 MW) and Lobos (17-25, 4-10 MW) play Friday at 6 PM PT, Saturday at 4 PM PT and Sunday at 12 AM PT at SDSU Softball Stadium. SDSU, which has a league-record eight regular season titles, starts the weekend one game behind Boise State (10-2) in the MW regular season race, even though the Broncos have nine games left on their MW schedule and San Diego State has one. just six. The two teams meet next weekend in Boise, Idaho. BS and the Aztecs are followed by Nevada (7-6), Colorado State (7-8), Utah State (6-7), Fresno State (6-7) and San Jose State (7-9), while UNLV ( 5-9) and UNM (4-10) complete the standings thus far. The top-6 teams in the regular season standings qualify for the league’s first conference tournament since 2006, with the top-2 teams automatically making it to the double-elimination portion (two of the other four teams should win their first round). MW Tournament Game to advance to the Double Elimination Rounds). The winner of the MW Tournament, scheduled for May 11-13 at SDSU Softball Stadium, will earn the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. MacBarbara , Bella Espinoza , Jillian Celis And Cali Decker have been the top hitters for SDSU, which has a .305 average. Barbara, who was named MW Player of the Week on Tuesday for her play last week against UNLV and Nevada (6-for-10, 2 HR, 4 RBI) leads San Diego State in average (.376), home runs (10), RBIs (37) and slugging percentage (.725). Espinoza, meanwhile, his hitting .374 with team highs in runs (42), hits (49) and stolen bases (24), Celis (.362) leads the Aztecs in doubles (10) to go along with four home runs and 30 RBIs and Decker (.361) has team-record 23 walks and a .484 on-base mark, while adding 23 runs and 19 RBIs. Four SDSU pitchers have logged at least 40 innings this year, inclusive Allie Light (8-5, 1.78 ERA, 5 SV, 82.2 IP), Sarah Lehman (9-3, 2.22 ERA, 3 SV, 66.1 IP), Dani Martinez (3-2, 2.93 ERA, 40.2 IP) and Dee Dee Hernandez (5-2, 3.61 ERA, 4 SV, 52.1 IP). After Sunday’s game, there will be a special senior ceremony honoring San Diego State’s six outgoing seniors, including Lehman, Martinez, Taylor Okada , Alyssa Pinto and Karina Faasisila. The Friday game will be broadcast on the SDSU softball YouTube page, while the Saturday and Sunday games will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network.

