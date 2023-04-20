Former England international Gary Ballance retires from cricket





The 33-year-old signed a two-year contract to play for Zimbabwe in 2022 after leaving Yorkshire and taking part in one Test, five ODIs and one T20I before hanging up his bat Former England international Gary Ballance has retired from all forms of cricket. The 33-year-old top-order batsman made 23 Test appearances for England between January 2014 and July 2017, scoring 1,498 runs at 37.45, including four centuries and seven half-centuries. He also played 16 ODIs and scored 297 runs. The south-hander spent most of his career with Yorkshire, winning the County Championship in 2014 and 2015 and scoring over 13,000 runs in nearly 300 appearances in all formats. He was embroiled in the racism scandal at the club and in November 2021 he admitted to using racist language against Azeem Rafiq. He later accepted the charge of bringing the game into disrepute. Ballance was released by Yorkshire at the end of 2022 and signed a two-year contract to represent Zimbabwe. Ballance played international cricket for both England and Zimbabwe [Clive Rose/Getty Images] Ballance (right) won two County Championships with Yorkshire [Sarah Ansell/Getty Images] He made one Test appearance for Zimbabwe, scoring a century against the West Indies, as well as appearing in five ODIs and one T20I. His last appearance was in an ODI against the Netherlands in Harare in March. In a statement, Ballance said: “After much consideration I have decided to retire from all forms of professional cricket with immediate effect. “I had hoped that moving to Zimbabwe would give me a newfound happiness for the game and I will always be grateful to Zimbabwe Cricket for giving me the opportunity to return to international cricket and welcoming me to their team. “However, I have reached the stage where I no longer have the desire to dedicate myself to the rigors of professional sport and this would do Zimbabwe Cricket and the game itself a disservice should I continue. I wish them every success in the future . “I’ve been lucky enough to have some incredibly memorable moments in cricket, winning the County Championships with Yorkshire and achieving the ultimate honor of representing England and Zimbabwe. “I would like to thank all my clubs, coaches, support staff, teammates and supporters for their guidance and encouragement throughout my career, it has been a privilege. “It is now time for me to move on to the next chapter of my life.”



