Chilean football coach Kevin Pettis has been sent on leave for investigation





Chiles High School head football coach Kevin Pettis has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into allegations of possible athletic violations, according to a Leon County Schools press release. The district did not comment on specific allegations and will be contacting outside counsel to conduct the investigation, which is currently open and active. When reached by phone, Pettis told the Tallahassee Democrat he had no comment at this time. This isn’t the first time Pettis has been investigated by the school district. In 2021, the district launched an investigation into 17 different complaints from parents and players, ranging from foul language, abuse and misappropriation of money, and verbal abuse. Two weeks after LCS received the complaints, the investigation was closed. In 2019, Pettis was suspended by the FHSAA for five games after officials penalized him twice for unsportsmanlike conduct and was later ejected from a game against Niceville. While attending Sebastian River High School in 2015, Pettis was arrested for trespassing following a dispute with his former landlord. The Indian River County School District did not punish Pettis. In 2014, still, while Pettis was with Sebastian River, 14-year-old William Shogran Jr. died of heat stroke during a football training camp at Camp Blanding in Starke. Shogran’s parents settled for $300,000 in a lawsuit against the school district. Other Chilean soccer coaching staffers have also faced discipline from the district in the past. In 2018, assistant coach Trey Pettis was suspended without pay and was banned from coaching for the remainder of that academic year after using racial slurs and profanity on Snapchat. Chiles went 5-5 last season, just missing out on an FHSAA playoffs bid. In his seven seasons with Chiles, Pettis has gone 32-38 and made one playoff appearance in 2019, where they fell to Niceville, 31-10. The program begins spring training on Monday, April 24 and plays in a provincial jamboree against Leon and Wakulla on May 18. The Timberwolves have also been invited to play in Ireland in 2024. Jack Williams reports on Florida state prep sports and athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at [email protected] or on [email protected]

