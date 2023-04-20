Sports
Gary Ballance withdraws from all cricket months after moving to Zimbabwe
Just three months after relaunching his eventful and controversial career in his native Zimbabwe, former Yorkshire and England batsman Gary Ballance has retired from all cricket at the age of 33.
Ballance had signed a two-year contract to play for Zimbabwe after agreeing to be released from Yorkshire after admitting to using racist language towards his former team-mate Azeem Rafiq. Ballance admitted his guilt in five charges brought against him by the Cricket Discipline Commission before the London hearing last month and apologized to Rafiq before returning to Zimbabwe.
Ballance made a century on his Test debut for Zimbabwe, against the West Indies in February (becoming just the second man to score a century for two Test nations), and looked set to rebuild his career, but a shocking statement revealed on Wednesday that he walked away from the game.
I had hoped my move to Zimbabwe would give me a newfound happiness for the game and I will always be grateful to Zimbabwe Cricket for giving me the opportunity to return to international cricket and welcome me to their team, said Ballance .
However, I have reached the stage where I no longer have the desire to dedicate myself to the rigors of professional sport and this would be doing Zimbabwe Cricket and the game itself a disservice should I continue. I wish them every success in the future.
I’ve been lucky enough to have some incredibly memorable moments in cricket, winning the County Championships with Yorkshire and taking the ultimate honor of representing England and Zimbabwe. I would like to thank all my clubs, coaches, support staff, teammates and supporters for their guidance and encouragement throughout my career, it has been a privilege.
It is now time for me to move on to the next chapter of my life.
Ballance’s career was rarely quiet. Born in Zimbabwe but educated in Harrow, he joined Yorkshire as a teenager and became good friends with Joe Root, with whom he lived for a while. The pair soon found themselves in the England team together.
Three years after his last appearance for England, Ballance took a break from the game in 2020 to “address some heightened feelings of anxiety and stress and did not play for the Yorkshire first team last summer as the racism scandal swept the club. At the end of 2021, in documents for the Inter-Parliamentary Committee on Culture, Media and Sport, Rafiq alleged that Yorkshire had covered up elements of Ballance’s personal life, including drug use.
“Over the years, YCCC has protected Gary Ballance regarding his drug and alcohol problems, allowing him to miss hair sample tests to avoid sanctions,” Rafiq claimed. “When he failed a recreational drug test and was forced to miss some games, the club informed the public that he was missing games as he struggled with anxiety and mental health issues.
Ballance categorically denied Rafiq’s claims. The pair once considered themselves good friends.
Although he solved problems off the field, Ballance remained one of the most consistent points scorers in the English game. He retires with a first-class average of nearly 48 and 42 centuries. He also had an excellent List A record, averaging 47.4.
Ballance also had an excellent start to his Test career in 2014, making four hundred in his first nine matches in the process to become England’s third fastest batsman (and ninth overall) to 1,000 Test runs. But his return quickly dried up and, with a perceived problem with his footwork, particularly against left arm pace, he fell two games into the 2015 Ashes series. Consistent performances for Yorkshire saw him short both in 2016 and 2017 recalled.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/cricket/2023/04/19/gary-ballance-retirement-all-cricket-yorkshire-zimbabwe/
