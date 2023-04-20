Pac-12 champions! USC Women’s Golf captures Conference Crown by 7 strokes





Women’s Golf | April 19, 2023 Junior Christine Wang stepped up as a third-round substitute to fire a 4-under 68 while a sophomore Amar Avery and senior Mali Nam were underpowered and the No. 15 USC women’s golf team turned in a dominant performance in the final round to win the 2023 Pac-12 Women’s Championship on Wednesday (April 19) at the Papago GC in Phoenix. The Trojans won by a combined 15-under 849 (279-289-281), seven strokes ahead of No. 9 Oregon and eight strokes ahead of No. 1 Stanford. The win marks USC’s eighth Pac-12 title and ninth in conference history. It is the Trojans’ third championship in the past four seasons, sixth in the last 12 and seventh in the last 15 (not including the canceled 2020 championship). It is also USC’s second win this season, extending the Trojans’ streak of at least two tournament wins in a season to 14 years. The Trojans started the day tied for first place with Arizona at 8-under, but soon fell two strokes behind on an early Wildcat eagle. The deficit didn’t last long thanks to early birdies from Avery and sophomore Xin (Cindy) Kou . Steady play put USC in the lead midway through the first round as the Trojans completed their front 9 with a collective 4-under. That included three front 9 birdies from Wang, who made her postseason debut for the Trojans this year en route to her second-best round. The strong USC play continued on the back 9 with three combined birdies on the 10th hole as Troy slowly extended his lead as he marched to 18. Three more birdies on 15 gave USC a solid cushion and Avery birdies on 17 and 18 plus a bunch of late pars clinched the title. “Tiffany (Joh) and I are so proud of this group for all their efforts this week,” said USC Coach Justin Silverstein , whose Trojans won their third Pac-12 title under his watch. “We prepared really hard and very smartly for this event and we are really happy that the hard work paid off with another conference title. We recruited really hard to get some depth in our roster and we were able to show that this week to see . “We’re going to enjoy this, but also quickly turn our attention to the upcoming NCAA Regionals and NCAA Championships.” Avery and Park tied for third at 4-under. Park’s finish was USC’s best Pac-12 attempt by a freshman since Annie Park won the title in 2013. For Avery, it was her second consecutive top 5 finish at the conference tournament. Nam tied for ninth place 2-under as she earned her third Pac-12 title as a Trojan. Kou was tied for 20th.

