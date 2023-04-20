Jamaica U15 cricket coach wants team to learn from poor performance | Sport





IT’S only been a week since the Jamaican under-15 cricket team returned to the island after finishing last in the just concluded Cricket West Indies Rising Stars U15 Championship in Antigua. The Jamaicans managed just one win in their five appearances, racking up 66 points, while eventual champions Trinidad and Tobago went undefeated en route to 238 and the title. It was an encouraging start to the tournament for the Phillip Service-coached Jamaicans, who defeated champions Barbados last year to open the tournament, before a narrow Duckworth Lewis defeat to Guyana followed, followed by extensive losses to the Leeward Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Windward Islands. According to Service, the opportunity and the high-quality brand of cricket on display was simply too much for his side. “I don’t think we generally had the quality of the players to be as competitive as we would have liked. At this level, the youngsters were not coping well enough with the pressure of the competition,” said Service. A number of players within the Jamaican team did show some quality, with all-rounder Demarco Scott finishing sixth at bat with 120 runs in five innings with a top score of 49. The second best hitter was opener Tyson Gordon Jr, who finished the tournament with 73 runs with a high score of 23. The bowling department largely held its own and before that Scott also came out on top for the Jamaicans with eight wickets with a best of three for 12. Captain Nicoli McKenzie weighed in at seven wickets with the best bowling figures of four wickets for 25 runs. According to Service, the team will need a lot of work from now on to perform better in future tournaments. “We have to learn from this and I won’t blame the preparations or throw anyone under the bus, but we have work to do if we want to be competitive and we have to get players to this level individually.” Meanwhile, Windward batsman Earsinho Fontaine topped the charts with 197 runs from four innings, with T&T’s Yasir Deen taking the most wickets with 14 scalps. T&T’s Christiano Ramanan had the most sacks of nine, while teammate Sycon Charles, with six, had the most catches.

