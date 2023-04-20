Everything Michigan football DC Jesse Minter said about the defense





Yes, I’ve seen incredible progress from that group all spring. We also have a new position coach there in Chris Partridge, who I think has done an incredible job with those guys. Junior has the highest ceiling of anyone in our defense. And we talked about that a lot. And so I think it’s time for him to not just become like, oh, he’s a good player, and he’s flying around and making some plays, but he’s got to become the guy that everyone knows who he is, where he is that he can ruin the game. He is capable of that. I have every confidence that he will continue to develop towards that position. Michael Barrett for us is a great return from an experienced player who has made many big plays. He’s played all over the field his entire career, which I think has made him a better linebacker. So very excited to have him back. Ernest Hausman is a great pickup. The difference there, in our stadium, is that he made great moves. He played a game there. He’s played in many of the Big Ten venues, played at a high level in Nebraska. So couldn’t be happier with the addition of him. I think No. 1, Junior and Mike are like seated starters, they feel him right behind them. And they’re not going to – like he won’t slow down. So it makes those guys have to play better, study more, do whatever it takes to keep their jobs. And it just makes Ernest, who’s a really, really good addition, from a mindset — he’s chasing, and he’s not going to back down either. So and then Nikhai’s return is huge. I thought he was progressing well this spring. I think he doesn’t necessarily like getting healthy, but just getting back to where he was and surpassing where he was there, he knows he has a lot of work to do. But the fact that he was able to pull it off and get reps and provide some kind of value that we know he provides — those four feel really good. And then there’s Jimmy Rolder, Micah Pollard, Jayden Hood. Those guys are all developing, progressing, trying to get to that, OK, who’s going to be the fifth guy? Who can we give some snapshots to? Great competition. And so overall I would say a weakness of us last year — not the way Junior and Mike played — but the lack of depth at that position throughout the year. And to be fair, it probably came back to bite us late in the year. Those guys are a little beat up. I don’t think we had the full power we needed. And so excited, really excited to be able to play, roll guys into that a little bit more, take some shots of the top couple and see if we can’t know the game very, very well at that position.

