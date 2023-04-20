Hockey players discuss rink omitted from Frank Ocean Performance

Music – 12 hours ago

Frank Ocean performing at The Parklife Festival 2017 at Heaton Park on June 11, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Visionhaus#GP/Corbis via Getty Images).

More details about the controversial Frank Ocean headlining performance at Coachella are revealed. Former hockey players Dan and Chris Powershosts of the podcast Empty netsexplained what happened behind the scenes of the critically panned show.

The hosts claimed they would appear on stage with Ocean, legal name Christopher Breaux, after being referred by talent scout, Chris Nelson. Prior to his Hollywood breakthrough, Nelson played for the New Jersey Devils.

Dan said he and several dozen skaters had spent nearly a month rehearsing for the performance. We hung out with Frank. We hung out with the other skaters. Hang out with these hanging figure skaters. Going through this whole process, it’s a huge ordeal, he explained.

The co-host also shared that rehearsals continued until the Tuesday leading up to Coachella, but found the wheels starting to fall off when pick up and call time for wardrobe and makeup was rescheduled multiple times.

We arrive at this hotel and were told to be there at noon. Then get a text that the runners aren’t coming until 1 p.m., Dan said.

Chris added: Then it was 2.15pm and then 3pm

Once the pair arrived at the designated area, Dan says it was a nightmare.

In this hotel we meet the figure skaters. Mind you, the Olympic figure skaters have a disgruntled look on their faces. And they tell us they’ve been cut from the show, Dan shared.

He added: We are starting to hear rumors that Frank had an accident that left him with an ankle injury. So, people say, Franks doesn’t have good headroom and they don’t know what’s going on. And sat there, and it becomes clear that this show is not going well,

The hosts claim they were told the ice surface had been scraped off the stage, but were asked to appear on stage in costume. The two refused.

To be fair, we both know how show business works in many ways, Chris said. The production is a mess in everything, all the time, but I’ll say it was a worthy experience when done right. But I would say there was a lot of sunk time for the participants.

He continued, [Frank] really cares about the production. He had a very clear vision, and although that vision changed a lot, he was always focused on us. Help us. Making sure everyone hit what they had in mind.

But Chris criticized Ocean, saying “It’s not like this was falling apart, and he was like, oh no.” He was actively like, I don’t want to fucking do this anymore. Those figure skaters weren’t cut because there was an ice problem. Not because something went wrong. There was no disturbance. He was like, F*ck this. I’m not doing this anymore.’

A fan who livestreamed the entire Oceans Coachella performance, Morgan Lee, told Pitchfork that on stage she saw a giant round thing covered with a black tarpaulin and several black things on it that could have possibly been the rink. I can’t confirm that they melted anything, or that what I saw was the ice rink, but if there was an ice rink, it would have been back there on stage, she said.

Watch the full podcast below.