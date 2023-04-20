Sports
Late rally pushes Sycamores past Butler
Indianapolis, Ind. Indiana State softball defeated Butler 11-9 on Wednesday-afternoon, scoring three runs in the top of the seventh to clinch a comeback win over the Bulldogs.
The Sycamores (22-21, 10-7 MVC) finished with 11 hits in the game, while Butler (15-29, 9-6 BIG EAST) had 12 in the afternoon. The Sycamores have now won three games in a row against the Bulldogs.
The action
Indiana State took an early lead in the opening frame, putting up three runs on the board. Isabella Henning worked a walk followed by a Annie Tokarek single to set up two runners Kennedy shadow sending a 2-0 pitch over the wall into right field for a three-run home run. Butler would get a run back in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI double, making it a 3-1 game.
After an opening double and a single in the bottom of the second inning, Butler would get another run on a fielder’s choice to make it 3-2 after two innings of play.
The Sycamores wasted little time getting that run back Isabella Henning led off the third inning with a solo shot into right field, her team-high fifth of the season. Henning’s explosion made it a 4-2 game. The Bulldogs batted around in the bottom of the fourth inning, scoring four runs, including a two-run home run to left. The four-run frame gave Butler a 6–4 lead.
In the top of the fourth, the Sycamores would respond with a four-run inning of their own. Abbie Chipps And Olivia Patton walked with one out and advanced to third base Danielle Henning reached on a fielder’s choice when the third baseman initially tried to make a play on third base, causing her to throw to first base late. With the bases loaded, Isabella Henning And Annie Tokarek drew back-to-back walks that tied the game at six apiece. Kennedy shadow followed that with a single through the middle that led to both Henning sisters scoring. Those were RBI’s number four and five on the day Shade put ISU 8-6. Butler made it 8-7 in the bottom of the fourth with a pair of hits to narrow Sycamore’s lead.
Butler would re-take the lead in the bottom of the fifth by scoring a pair of runs on four hits in the inning to go up 9-8.
Indiana State would load the bases in the top of the sixth with singles by Danielle Henning, Annie Tokarek And Kennedy shadowbut the Bulldogs managed to escape with a 9-8 lead still intact.
Lauren Sackett worked a 1-2-3 2nd half of the sixth inning, leaving the Sycamores needing a rally in the seventh inning.
Kaylee Barrett And Abbie Chipps led off the inning with a walk and both would come along to score on a double to center left Danielle Henningputting the Sycamores up 10-9. Isabella Henning then singled into rightfield and Danielle scored to increase the lead to 11-9.
Back in the circle for the bottom of the seventh, the Bulldogs made Sackett work for it and got the bases loaded with one out. She was able to get a pop-up and a groundout to clinch the win and earn her fifth win of the season.
The game saw eight different pitchers with Indiana State throwing Sackett, Cassie Newbanks, Lyndsi Adamson And Hailey Griffin.
At the plate, the Sycamores got multiple hit attempts Danielle Henning (2-for-5), Isabella Henning (2-for-3), Annie Tokarek (2-of-4) and Kennedy shadow (3-for-4). Olivia Patton And TeAnn Bringle each had a hit.
Next one
The Sycamores will host Murray State for a three-game MVC series beginning Friday, April 21 at 3 p.m. ET at Price Field.
For the latest information on Sycamore Softball, visit GoSycamores.com. You can also find the team on social media includingTwitter,Facebook,InstagramAndYouTube.
– #March on –
