Late rally pushes Sycamores past Butler

Next game: Murray state 21-04-2023 | 3 p.m April 21 (Fri) / 3 p.m Murray state

Indianapolis, Ind. Indiana State softball defeated Butler 11-9 on Wednesday-afternoon, scoring three runs in the top of the seventh to clinch a comeback win over the Bulldogs.

The Sycamores (22-21, 10-7 MVC) finished with 11 hits in the game, while Butler (15-29, 9-6 BIG EAST) had 12 in the afternoon. The Sycamores have now won three games in a row against the Bulldogs.

The action

Indiana State took an early lead in the opening frame, putting up three runs on the board. Isabella Henning worked a walk followed by a Annie Tokarek single to set up two runners Kennedy shadow sending a 2-0 pitch over the wall into right field for a three-run home run. Butler would get a run back in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI double, making it a 3-1 game.

After an opening double and a single in the bottom of the second inning, Butler would get another run on a fielder’s choice to make it 3-2 after two innings of play.

The Sycamores wasted little time getting that run back Isabella Henning led off the third inning with a solo shot into right field, her team-high fifth of the season. Henning’s explosion made it a 4-2 game. The Bulldogs batted around in the bottom of the fourth inning, scoring four runs, including a two-run home run to left. The four-run frame gave Butler a 6–4 lead.

In the top of the fourth, the Sycamores would respond with a four-run inning of their own. Abbie Chipps And Olivia Patton walked with one out and advanced to third base Danielle Henning reached on a fielder’s choice when the third baseman initially tried to make a play on third base, causing her to throw to first base late. With the bases loaded, Isabella Henning And Annie Tokarek drew back-to-back walks that tied the game at six apiece. Kennedy shadow followed that with a single through the middle that led to both Henning sisters scoring. Those were RBI’s number four and five on the day Shade put ISU 8-6. Butler made it 8-7 in the bottom of the fourth with a pair of hits to narrow Sycamore’s lead.

Butler would re-take the lead in the bottom of the fifth by scoring a pair of runs on four hits in the inning to go up 9-8.

Indiana State would load the bases in the top of the sixth with singles by Danielle Henning , Annie Tokarek And Kennedy shadow but the Bulldogs managed to escape with a 9-8 lead still intact.

Lauren Sackett worked a 1-2-3 2nd half of the sixth inning, leaving the Sycamores needing a rally in the seventh inning.

Kaylee Barrett And Abbie Chipps led off the inning with a walk and both would come along to score on a double to center left Danielle Henning putting the Sycamores up 10-9. Isabella Henning then singled into rightfield and Danielle scored to increase the lead to 11-9.

Back in the circle for the bottom of the seventh, the Bulldogs made Sackett work for it and got the bases loaded with one out. She was able to get a pop-up and a groundout to clinch the win and earn her fifth win of the season.

The game saw eight different pitchers with Indiana State throwing Sackett, Cassie Newbanks , Lyndsi Adamson And Hailey Griffin .

At the plate, the Sycamores got multiple hit attempts Danielle Henning (2-for-5), Isabella Henning (2-for-3), Annie Tokarek (2-of-4) and Kennedy shadow (3-for-4). Olivia Patton And TeAnn Bringle each had a hit.

Next one

The Sycamores will host Murray State for a three-game MVC series beginning Friday, April 21 at 3 p.m. ET at Price Field.

For the latest information on Sycamore Softball, visit GoSycamores.com. You can also find the team on social media includingTwitter,Facebook,InstagramAndYouTube.

– #March on –