Knight opens the captaincy of Smriti Mandhana’s RCB





Smriti Mandhana found the captaincy quite tricky during the WPL and struggled to contain the hype that came with the role, said her Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Heather Knight.

Knight, speaking of the latter 100% cricket podcastsuggested that the hype surrounding the inaugural edition of the WPL and the pressure that comes with leading a high-profile team hit Mandhana, whose side won just two times in eight matches. Mandhana was tasked with leading a squad made up of international heavyweights in Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Dane van Niekerk, Megan Schutt and Knight herself, but RCB still finished fourth out of five teams. I know Smriti very well. I’ve played with her before at Western Storm and at Hobart Hurricanes a few years ago, so I know [her] very well, Knight told Nasser Hussain and Frankie Mackay in the ICC 100% cricket podcast. I am good friends with her. And I actually felt her at times, like the amount of pressure she was under was unlike anything probably anyone has experienced before. Mandhana was signed up by RCB earlier this year for INR 3.4cr, the highest winning bid in the WPL auction, and was named captain of the side despite a relative lack of experience in the role. She also struggled on the bat, scoring 149 runs in eight games, with an average of 18.62 and a batting rate of 111.19. Video

Player profile



02:42

WT20WC: Heather Knight Leads by example The most expensive player on the team, captain, she doesn’t have much experience as a captain, and she has to captain people like me, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, we had a very experienced team abroad, Knight explained. So I think she found that quite difficult. Just the hype too. And there were polls on television after two games: Does captaincy affect Smriti Mandhana’s at bat? Despite a tough performance, Knight supported Mandhana to be better for the experience, praising her composure as a major strength. Heather Knight praised Smriti Mandhana’s composure during her RCB captaincy stint in the WPL in the latest 100% Cricket Podcast The intensity and the pressure is so great for her out there. And I think she found it tough, but I think she’ll learn a lot from it and become a better captain as a result, Knight said. I had a really good relationship with her on the field. I would try to join in, but in the end she ran the show. She is quite a relaxed, calm captain. And certainly one that wants to bring the group together. Her role on the Indian side as a vice-captain is to bring the group together, bring the younger players and the older players together. So that’s definitely one of our strengths. Video

T20 Women’s World Cup



03:47

The Best of Smriti Mandhana | Women’s T20WC 2023 The best of Smriti Mandhana for India at the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Despite struggling with RCB, Knight enjoyed her experience at the inaugural WPL. It was a really great competition to participate in, she said. A very different experience than I have ever had before. Just the intensity of the tournament and the dedication off the field to make some ridiculous ads myself, and do stuff like that, was like nothing I’ve ever experienced. Listen to the full episode with Heather Knight on the latest ICC 100% Cricket Podcast on your favorite platform.

