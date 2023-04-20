Brock Vandagriff appears to have made up his mind about his Georgia football future





Brock Vandagriff has reportedly made a decision about his football future. And it looks like he will stay in Athens, with Dawgs247’s Rusty Mansell reporting that Vandagriff will stay in Georgia for at least the 2023 season. Vandagriff completed 13 of his 25 pass attempts for 175 yards in Saturday’s spring game. He threw two touchdowns and was intercepted once.

The redshirt sophomore had shared first-team reps with Carson Beck this spring. That will continue into the fall as the two compete to replace Stetson Bennett. I’m going to go out and try to move the chains with whatever rep you get, and that was my mindset today, Vandagriff said Saturday. Like I said before, it’s good, healthy competition between the two of us. We want things to go well together. Beck had the better day on Saturday, completing 15 of his 22 pass attempts for 231 yards and throwing a touchdown. He was sharp while working with the first team attack. Vandagriff did get a chance to briefly demonstrate his athleticism as he completed the longest run of the afternoon on a 23m scramble. That’s an area that can’t really be captured in a spring scrimmage. Georgia coach Kirby Smart was quick to give more context to Vandagriff’s efforts. Brock unfortunately had some guys drop the ball on him, Smart said. I thought the balls were thrown very well and should have been caught. He did well in the sack making those throws.

I was very happy with all three quarterbacks. What you saw today was similar to what we’ve seen all spring. We have three really good quarterbacks who can make the throws and do it really well. I was happy with those guys. Related: Brock Vandagriff shares G-Day emotions and mistakes The transfer portal is currently open through April 30. However, a bummer is that it would have been very difficult for Vandagriff to transfer to another SEC school at this point due to SEC restrictions. Florida and Auburn are both looking for help at the quarterback position. Georgia has already seen three players enter the transfer portal since Saturday, as defensive tackle Bear Alexander, linebacker Rian Davis and offensive lineman Griffin Scroggs all want to play elsewhere. While Beck left spring training a front-runner for the runway, competition continues into summer and fall camp. Vandagriff gets a chance to close the gap between him and Beck. As Georgia opens the season against UT-Martin and Ball State, Vandagriff should also have a chance to get some valuable game reps before the Bulldogs enter SEC play. My focus would probably just be learning more about soccer, just the game of soccer in general, Vandagriff said. They kept it pretty simple on defense today, which we also did on offense. But just being able to watch a movie and just be a student of the game.

