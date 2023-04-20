All-Area Boys Hockey Player of the Year: Cole Christians leadership keys Duluth East turnaround – Duluth News Tribune

DULUTH Most anyone would agree that 2021-22 has been a nightmare for Duluth East hockey.

The Greyhounds struggled to just eight wins and the team was heavily penalized all season. Hardly any East player watched that season from behind the glass of the sin bin as much as then-junior Cole Christian.

The memory of last season stuck with Christian as he and his teammates began to turn their attention to the 2022-23 season. He re-dedicated himself to improving and becoming the leader his team needed.

Duluth East’s Cole Christian moves the puck onto the ice during the Greyhounds’ Section 7AA Semifinals on Saturday, February 25 at Amsoil Arena in Duluth. Jamey Malcomb/File/Duluth News Tribune

I think we all wanted it to be a different season than last year, Christian said. We all decided to work hard over the summer, to buy us all in and come together as a team.

The extra work paid off for the Greyhounds and Christian. The team finished 20-7-1, winning 19 of their last 24 games. Christian himself finished the season with 62 regular season points, the second most points for any East player in the past 25 years. Only Jake Randolph’s 2011-2012 season was more productive than Christian this season. Christian had another seven points in three postseason games as East reached the Section 7AA championship game.

East coach Steve Pioscia said it was Christians’ passion for the game and desire to get better that was part of his and the Greyhounds’ turnaround.

I think he knew he was getting attention for the wrong reason and that’s not who he is, that’s not what he’s about, Pitoscia said. There isn’t really any way to really express how much this kid loves hockey, it’s everything to him. He saw that and he didn’t want to lose it. That’s the turnaround for me, just his love of hockey and how important it was to him.

While you could never question Christians’ commitment to personal improvement, the senior stepped into a true leadership role this season, according to Pitoscia.

Cole Christian (5) of Duluth East skates against Jake Feiro (21) of Duluth Denfeld at the Essentia Health Duluth Heritage Center on Tuesday, January 17 in Duluth. Clint Austin/Duluth News Tribune

The difference this year was that he brought people out with him, Pitoscia said. He told teammates that it’s not okay to grab pucks, that it’s not okay to go offside during practice, and he set that example. He didn’t just get in boys’ faces and say, Stop cutting back. He didn’t cut corners, he led by example. What for me, for a 17-18 year old kid, what’s most remarkable of all his growth this year is his ability to be a leader and lead other teens.

Teammate and close friend Nathan Teng said Christians’ approach to the season was more personal this season.

He’s all about details and I think that really paid off, Teng said. It pushed everyone on the team to do better and it showed in our record all season. I think it was very special what he did.

According to Pitoscia, it wasn’t exactly natural for Christian to step into that role. Due to the way his birthday falls and his hockey prowess, Christian was physically smaller, usually at least a year younger than most of the boys he played with.

He was never really looked at as someone who would drive the bus, so to speak, Pitoscia said. I’m not saying that because he didn’t have the leadership skills, I think it’s actually more because he’s a really respectful kid and I don’t think he wanted to step on the older kids’ toes.

Christian, Teng and all the 2022-23 seniors wanted things to improve this season and it was more about an attitude and change of focus than any individual improvement.

We approached it all with a good attitude and a good work ethic, Christian said. I tried to become the best leader I could be so that my team could trust me and at the end of the day we could all be together and always on the same page.

Duluth Easts Cole Christian (5) maintains control of the puck as Blaines Caden Parent (17) tries to knock it down in the first period of the game at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center in Duluth on Tuesday, February 21. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

That good attitude was tested early on when the Greyhounds went 1-4, but it was clearly not the same situation as last season. Duluth East players spent much less time in the box and they didn’t let themselves down.

It was different, I think we just weren’t getting the bounces yet, Christian said. We just all stayed positive and it paid off in the end.

In a December 20 game against Andover, the Greyhounds led the defending Class AA champions 5-1 and Christian had a goal and an assist.

We just surprised them, Christian said. We were ready and I don’t know if they were and we just took advantage of that.

Andover returned the favor in the section championship game with a 7-2 victory, but the Greyhounds had made it known that a trip north should not be overlooked this season.

Christian knows he’s scored a lot of points, but he thanked his team and linemates Thomas Gunderson and Wyatt Peterson for helping to stand out this season.

Duluth East players celebrate after Cole Christian (5) scored a goal against Duluth Denfeld during the first period at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center on Tuesday, January 17 in Duluth. Clint Austin/Duluth News Tribune

My linemates, Gundy and Petey, were clearly good, Christian said. We all worked as a unit and I think that helped us all succeed at the end of the day.

It wasn’t just the Christian line that came together, but the Greyhounds squad as a whole. The team’s controlling line didn’t score many points, but it did its job of keeping the opposing team out of the net.

This year, we were much more connected as a team and as a family, Teng said. Every player had a role in the team and we pulled together as one. If the team didn’t do well, we all didn’t do well. We all worked as a team and I think that’s why we had the success we had. There was no individual play at all, it was all about the team.

After the season Christian traveled to Alaska to play for the NAHLs Anchorage Wolverines and the hope is that he will get an offer to play in an NCAA Division I program but this spring he is looking forward to finishing school and as soon as the snow melts. on the golf course.

Christian said golf is one of his favorite pastimes besides hockey. While Christian said he’s not very good, he shoots mostly in the 80s, a score that would make most local hacks more than a little jealous.

Every shot counts, Christian said. Just know that a shot that messed up your score that day will make you just want to get back on the course and try to perfect the game.

Plus, Pitoscia just signed up as an assistant on the Duluth East golf team and is thrilled that Christian will be back from Anchorage in time to join the Greyhounds when they head to the links later this spring.

He’s also excited to see what Christian will do next in hockey.

I think whatever Division I university or college wants to accommodate him now, they’re going to look like geniuses, Pitoscia said. I have no doubt he can play at the Division I level in the NCHC or the Big 10, I think he can play with the best kids in college. He has offered to play in the NAHL with Anchorage, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he gets called up to the USHL. I think the future looks good for Cole and what he has ahead of him.