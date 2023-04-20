Which acquisitions, partnerships are the next step for Sportradar?

By David Rumsey

I’ll be offline next week, so wait for a special edition of SBJ Tech from my colleague Joe Lemire.

Sportradar is bullish on the odds presented during play betting, as evolving technology enables more betting offers around specific at bats in baseball or a single possession in basketball, for example.

“The challenge is what is the right type of market to target at those specific points in time?” Andrew Bimson, president of Sportsradar/North America, told me backstage at the CAA World Congress of Sports after his session yesterday about the upcoming five-year anniversary of the repeal of the law protecting professional and amateur sports.

Bimson pointed to companies like Simplebet and Betr taking advantage of those fast-paced markets, which he said will only continue to grow. “People will just start looking at different opportunities methodically once the player-by-player data becomes available about what they might find interesting in a given game,” he said.

Sportradar has made five acquisitions in the past 14 months and Bimson is not ruling out more as keeping technology pace remains paramount. “This industry is growing so fast that partnerships are critical,” he said. “We chose this buy, build or partner approach.”

The acquisition of Synergy Sports is already paying off in the performance space, while Sportradar’s partnership with Gemini Sports Analytics is a great example of the success it’s having with other companies.

Internally, Bimson is enthusiastic about the AI-powered Sportradar Computer Vision Technology it revealed earlier this year that ball speed and spin speed in table tennis is tracked. Bimson just signed a new deal with the ATP that will start next year, recognizing the broader applications for the technology that could help create new gambling opportunities.

“We’ll apply that vertically in those racquet sports,” he said, pointing to tennis and even paddleball and pickleball. “At the same time, we’ll see if we can spread it to other sports where there’s a natural connection.”

LPGA technology partner SHI International is using the first major of the women’s golf season to continue brand evolution as the Chevron Championship kicks off tomorrow just outside Houston.

The New Jersey-based cybersecurity and IT company already counted the LPGA as a client before the two signed an official sponsorship deal last year, and SHI last month teamed up with golfers Allisen Corpuz and Annie Park, who are the faces of the company’s “Solve what’s next ” campaign highlighting SHI’s IT services.

The LPGA pact was the second major sports deal for SHI, the naming partner for Rutgers football stadium. The company has customers in all major US sports leagues and college conferences and has been growing interest in possible sponsorships since the announcement of the LPGA deal.

“Once you get into sports sponsorship, people start finding you, that’s what we really found out,” said Ed McNamara, SHI’s director of communications and marketing.

While SHI doesn’t have a firm game plan for finding new sponsorships, it is open to new opportunities if they make sense for the company, McNamara said.

For now, SHI – the largest minority and women-owned company in the US – intends to continue to activate around the LPGA, particularly the four events on the New Jersey calendar, including the Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club. These tournaments provide a unique opportunity to bring current and potential customers to SHI’s headquarters.

What does a sports executive exiting the digital collectibles space think about the future of NFTs?

“I still think we are in the first inning,” said Juan De Jesus, the 2022 SBJ Forty Under 40 honoree who is the new chief strategy officer at Next League after a stint at Dapper Labs.

“There are more players in the market, which is great, and it will continue to move the industry forward and evolve and think differently,” De Jesus told me.

He pointed to the utility of combining in-real-life and digital experiences, noting that new companies were getting involved, such as Ticketmaster and Sorare, which was nominated for Best in Web3 at last month’s Sports Business Awards: Tech.

“Blockchain applications will continue to evolve in ways that we haven’t necessarily conceptualized yet,” De Jesus explained.

UFC pay-per-view events will soon be captured live in Cosm’s Shared Reality experience as part of a new multi-year partnership.

Frictionless security company Xtract One Technologies makes its latest move into sporting venues with the USFL’s Memphis Showboats.

Facial recognition platform Wicket has named former Formlabs exec Jeff Boehm as CMO as the company continues to prioritize ticket sales for sports venues.

Image credit: Tony Florez (Bimson)