Men’s Volleyball Looks to Defend Big West Championship





HONOLULU The top men’s volleyball team at the University of Hawai’i will try to defend its Big West Championship this week. The tournament will run from Thursday, April 20 through Saturday, April 22 at the Bren Center in Irvine, California. The Rainbow Warriors (26-2) are the number 1 seed in the tournament and receive a bye to the semi-finals, where they will face the winner of Thursday’s quarterfinals between fourth-seeded UC Santa Barbara and fifth-seeded UC San Diego. Match time is 5:00 PM PT (2:00 PM HT). MATCH #29 What 2023 Outrigger Resorts Big West Championship presented by the Hawaiian Islands WHO No. 1-seed Hawaiʻi (26-2) vs. winner No. 4-seed UC Santa Barbara (7-16) vs. No. 5-seed UC San Diego (8-16) Date | Time Friday, April 21, 5:00 PM PT (2:00 PM HT) Place Irvine, California Bren Center Television Sports spectrum. Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play) and Chris McLachlin (analyst). Live stream ESPN+ (blacked out in Hawaii). Radio ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Tiff Wells (play by play). Stream audio ESPNHonolulu.com; Sideline Hawaii App. Live statistics HawaiiAthletics. com Game notes Hawaii| Great West Digital program click here Social media @HawaiiMensVB | #HawaiiMVB #WarriorBall23 |@HawaiiMVB |Facebook FIRST SERVICE Hawai’i (26-2, 9-1 BWC) will enter the Big West Championship for the second time (2021) as the tournament’s number 1 seed.

UH has a bye into Friday’s semifinals and will play Thursday’s quarterfinal winner between fourth-seeded UC Santa Barbara (7-16) and fifth-seeded UC San Diego (8-16). Friday’s semifinal is scheduled for 5:00 PM PT (2:00 PM HT).

UH is 5-2 all-time in four previous Big West Championship appearances and has captured the title twice (2019 and ’22) and finished second once (2018).

Hawai’i is 3-1 in semifinal rounds with its only loss to UC San Diego in 2021, the only other time UH has been ranked #1 in the tournament.

UH won the season series with both UC Santa Barbara and UC San Diego. The Warriors won both games against the Gauchos in straight sets and ended the regular season with a pair of wins (one in straight sets and one in four sets) against the Tritons.

UH head coach Charlie Wade has a 9-8 record in conference tournaments (MPSF and Big West) and has advanced to the two-title championship game four times.

UH's 26 wins this season are the fifth most in program history and most ever in a regular season. The record for single season wins is 28 in 2019. Previously, most regular season wins were 25 in 2019.

UH enters the tournament on a nine-match win streak.

UH has won its last 19 neutral site games dating back to 2016 with its last loss coming in the 2015 NCAA Championship Quarterfinals to Penn State. #HawaiiMVB

