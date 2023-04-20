Former England batsman Gary Ballance retires from cricket

Gary Ballance retired from professional cricket (Nigel French/PA) (PA Archive)

Former England seizure Gary Balance has announced his retirement just three months after relaunching his international career at Zimbabwe.

Ballance, 33, played 23 Tests and 16 ODIs for England but last played in 2017 as he battled a loss of form, struggled with mental health and damaging allegations in the Yorkshire racism scandal.

After agreeing to cancel his contract with Headley he returned to his native country and signed a two-year contract, but his return to top-flight cricket was short-lived.

Ballance scored a century in his only Test appearance for Zimbabwe, making 137 appearances against the West Indies in February, as well as appearing in five ODIs and one T20.

Despite promising returns, Ballance concluded that his motivation to compete at the highest level had evaporated.

In a statement from the Professional Cricketers Association, he said: “After much consideration I have decided to retire from all forms of professional cricket with immediate effect.

I had hoped my move to Zimbabwe would give me a newfound happiness for the game and I will always be grateful to Zimbabwe Cricket for giving me the opportunity to return to international cricket and welcoming me to their team .

However, I have reached the stage where I no longer have the desire to dedicate myself to the rigors of professional sport and this would be doing Zimbabwe Cricket and the game itself a disservice should I continue. I wish them every success in the future.

I have reached the stage where I no longer have the desire to dedicate myself to the rigors of professional sport and this would be doing Zimbabwe Cricket and the game itself a disservice should I continue.

Gary Balance

I’ve been lucky enough to have some incredibly memorable moments in cricket, winning the County Championships with Yorkshire and taking the ultimate honor of representing England and Zimbabwe.

I would like to thank all my clubs, coaches, support staff, teammates and supporters for their guidance and encouragement throughout my career, it has been a privilege. It is now time for me to move on to the next chapter of my life. I will not comment further on my decision at this time.

Story continues

Ballance was among those accused of racism by Azeem Rafiq, whose account of his time in Yorkshire sent shock waves through the England match.

The pair had once been close friends, but after meeting last year to apologize, Ballance accepted that he had sometimes used unacceptable racist language. He later accepted five charges from the cricket discipline committee.

The southpaw looked set to become a key player for England one day, making a fine start as Test number three and scoring three centuries in the summer of 2014.

Unable to maintain that form, he added a hundred more the following spring in the West Indies before a series of indifferent form and concerns about his technique took over.

He was given a second chance after being recalled at the start of Joe Roots’ captaincy, but after two games and a broken thumb he drifted out of contention.

He bows out with an impressive first-class record, scoring over 12,000 runs at an average of 47.74 and scoring 42 centuries. He also made 4,697 List A runs and 1,952 in T20 cricket.