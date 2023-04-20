Ohio State’s 2024 offensive line feuds with Michigan





The rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan has already begun in the 2024 recruiting class. Ohio State four-star offensive line Ian Moore responded to a tweet asking people to compare the 2024 Buckeyes and Wolverines offensive lines. And for Moore, the comparison is really no contest. “Come now,” Moore wrote. “I hate to start with beef, but two of those guys are salty they didn’t get OSU offers and the other two just didn’t get them. I’ve been to camps with everyone on that list except Marc (Nave) (Marc is a dog though) and Blake’s boy and I can tell you the Bucks are on top.” Moore later clarified that he never received an offer from Michigan. How Air Noland sells Ohio State:‘Put us on the recruiting staff’: How 2024 QB Air Noland sells Ohio State football Ben Roebuck, a 2024 Michigan member and teammate of Deontae and Devontae Armstrong at St. Edward High School in Lakewood, wouldn’t let Moore’s comments slip. “Always comes down to not getting that offer,” Roebuck said. “Michigan has the better offensive line and better coaches. Looks like I didn’t miss much… Go blue.” Moore then took a headline from Cleveland.com saying an offer from the state of Ohio would be a “high point” for Roebuck before Roebuck responded Moore quoted as complimenting the Wolverines after visiting Michigan. Michigan 2024 offensive line commit and Luke Hamilton, a native of Avon, Ohio, chimed in with his own take on what Ohio State’s offensive line class looks like. Will Ohio State’s offensive line be better than Michigan’s in 2024? Each of Ohio State and Michigan’s 2024 offensive lines each have four commitments. So which line is in a better place? TreVeyon Henderson Approved For Return:Ohio State football runs back TreVeyon Henderson completely cleared for return Here’s a breakdown of the rankings for each offensive lineman in both the Wolverines and Buckeyes’ 2024 recruiting classes based on national and positional rankings as per 247Sports’ curated rankings Michigan 2024 offensive line OT Andrew Sprague No. 158 National, No. 9 Offensive Tackle

OT Blake Frazier No. 207 National, No. 17 Offensive Tackle

IOL Luke Hamilton No. 347 National, No. 23 inner offensive line

OT Ben Roebuck No. 453 National, No. 29 Offensive Tackle 2024 Ohio State offensive line Where does Ohio State’s 2024 recruiting class compare to Michigan’s? Ohio State has the #1 recruiting class of 2024 in the nation. Led by 2024 five-star wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Mylan Graham, the Buckeyes are ahead of Georgia, Michigan, LSU and Florida State in the 2024 rankings. Of Ohio State’s 12 pledges, five are Smith, Graham, quarterback Air Noland, running back James Peoples and Moore top 100 players in the class. Michigan sits as the No. 3 recruiting class in 2024 with two top 100 players, quarterback Jadyn Davis and running back Jordan Marshall in their 12-player class. [email protected] @_ColinGay Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

