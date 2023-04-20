Waves end season in MPSF quarterfinal





Box Score PALO ALTO, California The #9 Pepperdine men’s volleyball team finished the 2023 season in the MPSF quarterfinals on Wednesday night, dropping a tough three-setter to #7 Grand Canyon 25-22, 25-17, 25-20. The Waves finished the season 16-14 overall. Throughout the regular season, the team posted a 5–7 record against opponents from the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation after finishing fifth in the conference. BIG WAVES

Jaylen Jasper (Annapolis, Md./Broadneck Senior HS/Stanford): 12 kills, 3 digs

Andersen Fuller (Manlius, NY/Fayetteville-Manlius HS): 7 kills, .700 batting percentage, 2 aces

Bryce Dvorak (Newport Beach, CA/Corona del Mar HS): 29 assists, 1 ace, 1 block

Trey Cole (Long Island, NY/Connetquot HS): 5 graves

My Akinwumi (Rancho Palos Verdes, California/Peninsula HS): 4 kills, 1 block

Joe Deluzio (Windermere, Fla./The First Academy): 4 graves, 1 ace, 1 block WAVES VS. ANTELOPES Though the teams started close in the first set, with 12 kills at a .385 clip for the Waves and 13 kills at a .417 for the Lopes, that’s where the similarities would end. Grand Canyon put on a strong showing for the rest of the game, finishing with 35 kills at a .382 to Pepperdine’s 32 kills at a .160. The opposition also led with 10 blocks to three and 22 counts to 19, although each team collected six aces. PEPPERDINE ATTACK THROUGH SET

Suppose THIS IS Pct 1 12 2 26 .385

2 9 8 24 .042

3 11 9 31 .065 TTL 32 19 81 .160 GCU ATTACK BY SET

Suppose THIS IS Pct 1 13 3 24 .417

2 10 2 17 .471

3 12 4 27 .296 TTL 35 9 68 .382 GAME-BY-PLAY The two teams traded points to open the game and work towards a quick 4-4 tie with Waves’ kills Jacob Steele . The opposition gained a two-point lead soon after, just one block away Joe Deluzio things tied to 8s. After another seesaw battle, GCU put up a few kills for a three-point lead at 15-12, but more smashes from Steele and Andersen Fuller helped the cause re-tie the set at 20 apiece. However, a 4-point run worked in Lopes’ favor, and the opposition would win the set 25-22. While the first set was extremely close, the second set told a different story as the opponent went on a 6-0 run to open things up. Fuller then put up his first kill of the set, but the Antelopes had the momentum and worked to a 14-4 lead. Pepperdine benefited from a pair of offensive errors from over the net and a kill from Ryan Barnett helped the Waves get moving and narrowed the gap to seven, 15-8. GCU had a lead that the Waves couldn’t get back from, however, taking the set 25-17 to take the lead 2-0. Pepperdine started early in the third set and led 4-2 with kills of Jaylen Jasper And My Akinwumi , but Grand Canyon countered to tie the set at 5’s. The teams then worked point-by-point to an 11-11 tie before the Antelopes took another three-point lead. The Waves fell to one point by six, 18-12, couldn’t close the gap and eventually fell 25-20 to lose the game in three. TO FOLLOW Follow The Waves on Facebook and Twitter, @WavesVolleyball, and follow the team on Instagram, @peppvolley. Get the latest schedules, results and more at www.PepperdineWaves.com.

