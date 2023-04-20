GCB, GOG, MCYS 3-day U-19 cricket

Ebo has an advantage going into the last day

By Sean Devers

Led by an 11-wicket match from their captain Aryan Persaud and an unbeaten 40 from Myhiem Khan, Essequibo have the advantage on the final day of the opening round of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), Government of Guyana (GOG) and the three-day U-19 tournament of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports (MCYS) today in Bourda.

Essequibo resumed yesterday at 51-4 in reply to the GCB Select X1 209 all-out and overnight hitter, Shaahid Vieira, added six to his overnight 28 before falling to Ezekiel Wilson for 34.

But only Thaddeus Lovell (32), Skipper Aryan Persaud (11) and Ronaldo Schouten (21) reached double figures, while Essequibo made 134 in hot conditions.

Wilson finished 3-37 and was supported by Chanderpaul Ramraj 2-16 and Dillion Ramsaroop 2-20.

Leading by 75, the GCB Select X1 was rejected for 157 with Rashad Gaffur 13, Kevin Kisten 28, Sachin Balgobin 16, Nityanand Mathura 30 and Ezekiel Wilson 25 all starting on a flat track without achieving anything of substance.

Wilson, who crossed the line twice and Mathura, whose 30 came off 70 balls without a four, put 35 together in the greatest score of the innings after coming together as Kisten was dismissed at 74-4.

Matthew Pataya was out of partners and finished unbeaten on 18 when left arm spinner Persaud followed up his 5-69 in the first innings with 6-53.

Needing 162 to win, Essequibo was 70-1 in the second innings after losing Harold De Matos for four before Shaahid Vieira fell short on 19 with one boundary and Khan, unbeaten on 40 from 59 balls with seven fours, saw their team to the close.

Today is the third and final day and the game starts at 10:00 AM