Spring 2023 Football Practice Report: Hertford County





– Hertford County is expecting a big 2023 season after going 11-2 overall on varsity last fall. The Bears return a First Team quarterback from HighSchoolOT’s All-State Football Team in Keveon Rodgers. Rodgers produced a ridiculous 30 touchdown passes and 33 rushing touchdowns last fall. Rodgers is still waiting for an offer from a university. Trainers have so far told him that he can play in multiple positions. He gets attention from every level. Now it’s time for one school to pull the trigger. Rodgers has excellent power and speed for his 6-foot-3, 205-pound frame. He rushed for 1,581 yards last season, largely because of scrambles. I could see him excelling as one of those modern outside linebackers who specialize in rushing the passer if a school chooses to invest time in him in that spot. However, throwing for 30 passing touchdowns is not an accident on any level. People can talk about how he did against 2A competition, but that doesn’t tell the full story. Playing on a 2A team also means Rodgers throws to 2A receivers and gets blocked by a 2A offensive line. His throwing mechanism may not be perfect right now, but there are natural aids in the arm that can be expanded if a school is willing to choose to see it. Rodgers completed 156 of 229 of his pass attempts last fall, making for a very strong completion percentage of 68.1. He amassed passing yardage to 2,374. Rodgers will be a scare to the teams on the Hertford County schedule and could eclipse those 30/30 touchdown numbers from last season. Coach Terrance Saxby really likes his up and coming left tackle Xzaviah Lassiter-Reid. Lassiter-Reid has started on the spot since his freshman season and had a promising sophomore campaign. He stands at 6-foot-4 and has a playing weight of about 270 right now. His feet are remarkably fast for his body. Lassiter-Reid has heard of Old Dominion, NC State and East Carolina. In total, Hertford County is returning nine starters from last season’s offense, including four offensive linemen. Expect another big season running back from Elijah Outlaw, who rushed for 1,347 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. The team’s biggest loss before graduation is Israel Powell. Powell was the leading receiver with nearly 1,000 yards and was a trailblazing defensive back. Most of the holes left by seniors’ departures are on the defensive side of the ball, but the Bears still return seven original starters. Two of those returning starters were arguably the team’s best purely defensive players: leading tackler Devonte Cofield and defensive end Raymond Lewter Jr. Hertford County is one of many teams in the 2A East with a real shot at making the state championship. The 2A East could duke it out with the 4A West in the fall for the state’s most competitive region. More on this

