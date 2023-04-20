Tennis Keeps Winning Streak Alive With Thrilling Piedmont Victory Over Patrick County | Preparatory sports
The Halifax County boys’ tennis team extended its winning streak to four games with a thrilling 5-4 victory over Patrick County in the Piedmont District action on Wednesday night.
Head coaches David Riddle and Michelle Palmore have been emphasizing to their team all year how important we are to me and Halifax (4-5, 4-1 Piedmont) continued to show it got the message against Patrick County.
This was another thrilling team win, coach [Palmore] and I emphasized again that even though we had a few people record losses, everyone on the team came out victorious, Riddle said. We tell them all the time that a batter can go 0-3 in Game 7 of the World Series, but if the team wins, they all get a ring. This group knows the importance of putting the team ahead of the individual and makes that our main focus every time. Everyone contributes and does everything they can to make the team better.
Halifax started the evening with a 2-1 victory over Patrick County in doubles. The tandem of Riddle and Kim gave Roberson and Brintle an 8-1 top spot loss in doubles, while Jones and Anderson kept the Comets win going with an 8-4 win over Buchanan and Clark in No. 2 doubles . Martin and Barbour helped Patrick County end the night on a positive note by beating the Vera and Slagle 8-4 to lead to the final score.
Preston Riddle helped the Comets get off to a hot start in singles by beating Wesley Roberson 8-0 at No. 1 in singles. Avery Brintle got Patrick County in the win column with an 8-5 win over Landon Jones in No. 2 singles play, but Kennedy Anderson pushed Halifax back to the front with his 8-3 win over Tyler Buchanan in No. 3 singles play.
Bryan Clark tied the game at 2-2 with his 8-5 win over Andrew Kim in No. 4 singles action, but Ram de Vera put the Comets back on top with his 8-5 win over Jude Martin. Jackson Barbour closed out the singles match with an 8-2 victory over Josh Slagle.
Halifax returns to action April 24 when the Magna Vista on the road in Piedmont action kicks off at 4:30 p.m.
