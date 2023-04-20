Sports
ITTF World Championship Final Durban 2023 is only a month away!
The countdown to the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Durban 2023 has officially reached the one month milestone! Table tennis fans from all over the world are eagerly awaiting the start of the event, where the world’s most elite table tennis players will come together to compete for the championship titles.
As the days wind down to the start of the competition, players make their final preparations and fans eagerly make their travel plans to witness this unforgettable sporting event.
ITTF President Petra Srling expressed her excitement at welcoming representatives from all over the world.
The last time the World Championships were played on the African continent was in 1939 when the city of Cairo in Egypt hosted our greatest and grandest event. A memorable milestone of the event was the Egypt Cup, a trophy donated to the sport of table tennis by Egypt’s King Farouk and made of the finest silver. It was decided on the spot that the trophy would be awarded to the host city each year to symbolize the friendship that characterizes the championships. Now we are thrilled to be back in Africa and this time South Africa and the city of Durban will host this magnificent event. We look forward to enjoying the excitement and beauty of our sport and having the pleasure of meeting all our friends in the global table tennis family. Furthermore, the possibility to play an event unlimitedly in these times is not self-evident. I am absolutely sure that history will be made for many reasons, and I am sure I speak for everyone when I say that we simply cannot wait until the end of May when the South African Table Tennis Council and the City of Durban opens gates and welcomes the world.—Petra Sling
Indeed, this is the first time since 1939 that the World Championships have been hosted on African soil, an important milestone in the history of the sport. With South Africa’s vibrant and diverse culture, players and fans can expect a truly unique experience that goes beyond the game.
The ITTF’s unwavering commitment to promoting and developing table tennis worldwide is more apparent than ever as the world prepares for this monumental event. Durban’s warm embrace of this championship serves as a testament to the sport’s growing popularity and boundless potential for the future.
Khalil Al-Mohannadi, ITTF Senior Executive Vice President responsible for World Championships, said: “I am delighted to see Africa hosting the World Championships for the first time in 84 years. This is a deeply symbolic event, one that reflects the rich culture of its host and push the boundaries of our sport. The players are the best ambassadors for table tennis and will inspire the youth of South Africa and beyond. We want to thank you for your commitment to our sport.
The ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals, scheduled for May 20-28, 2023, will see the best players in the world compete for the coveted title of World Champion in their respective categories. The main venue is the Durban International Convention Centre, which will be converted into a sports arena during the event, with eight competition tables in two halls.
The ITTF, the South African Table Tennis Board and the LOC will continue to do their best to ensure that the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Durban 2023 an unforgettable experience for players and fans alike.
The ITTF is fully committed to supporting the event in any way possible, said Steve Dainton, CEO of the ITTF Group. We will activate a large number of personnel to assist in the operations, some of whom are already in Durban.
The finals of the 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships will showcase men’s and women’s singles, men’s, women’s and mixed doubles events. For eight days, 128 singles players and 64 doubles pairs will compete in a knockout competition, aiming to be crowned world champions in their respective categories.
