Women’s cricket center opens in a village near Oswestry





Former England cricketer Laura MacLeod and current director of West Midlands Women’s Cricket was one of the guests of honor at the unveiling of the hub which will serve as a base for Shropshire’s women’s and girls’ teams and the local community. Also in attendance was Central Sparks skipper and Birmingham Phoenix batsman Eve Jones, who hails from Whitchurch and developed her cricket career after landing a job on the Shropshire trail. She also has strong ties to Whittington as she was involved in coaching on the ground with her father Rod in the past. The official unveiling marked a remarkable transformation in the fate of cricket in the village. The new women’s cricket center in Whittington. The men’s side folded after the 2016 Shropshire Cricket League season and the cricket ground soon became overgrown with sheep grazing on the field. In 2021, the idea of ​​reviving Whittington as a center for women’s and girls’ cricket was floated. OTHER NEWS: Cricket Shropshire chairman Adrian Collins said: When I came here a few years ago there were sheep on the ground and the grass was knee high. It just shows what you can achieve with a little vision and hard work, and of course a little bob. One person I would like to mention is Steve Reese, Chief Officer of the Shropshire Cricket Board. This would not have been possible without his vision and passion. The Whittington Committee, of course, has worked wonderfully with him. Now what this place is doing is creating cricket opportunities for women and girls. That’s especially important because we want to grow the game. Traditional clubs can’t always cope, they are dominated by the men’s game and boys’ and girls’ cricket and there simply isn’t the space on their ground for the women’s teams. Following the work done over the last two years, the club succeeded in bidding for a substantial grant from the ECB to build an enclosed practice net with three lanes, privacy screens, pitch covers, a new non-grass pitch, pitch roller and storage container. Whittington Cricket and Bowls Club President Mike Brunt said: “It’s been a long road in the 18 months to get to this stage, but it’s evolving and we want to help women’s cricket grow. In the years to come we want to see this become a hub for the women’s and girls’ game in Shropshire. Want to stay up to date with all the latest stories from Oswestry and the surrounding area? Click here to sign up for our morning and daily email newsletters and click the + for the MorningBriefing and the ‘Daily Catch-Up’.

