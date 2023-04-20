USC football builds on Lincoln Riley’s freshman year

USC enters the 2023 season with the returning Heisman Trophy winner, the most popular analyst in the sport, and College Football Playoff aspirations based on recent production rather than reputation.

As Lincoln Riley enters his second season at USC, he has led a turnaround that seems to awaken the echoes of Pete Carroll’s glory years. After going from 4-8 in 2021 to 11-3 in 2022, there is a surge of relevance that has once again helped the program capture Los Angeles and the country.

Past quarterback Caleb Williams walking into the runway fashion shows and Kliff Kingsbury’s splashy return to college football, there has been a rare recruiting overhaul that has improved the roster and reaffirmed Riley what USC can become in this new era of college football.

USC brought in a star-studded top 10 recruiting class in 2023 to create a foundation for the future, while transforming its top roster with 36 transfers — so far, anyway — in the past two classes.

“It speaks to this place and what it’s capable of,” Riley told ESPN in a recent phone interview. “If you could bring that type of class in with all the uncertainty and still rebuild the rest of the roster. I don’t know of any other places that could have had that overhaul and still have.

“Is there a lingering question: ‘Does USC still have the firepower it had in other great eras?’ This is as good an indication as you could look.”

By the time USC opens next year, at least 55 of the 85 scholarship players will have been added since Riley’s appointment after the 2021 regular season. (There are at least 60 total players, as that number does not include the five players like receiver Jordan Addison and tailback Travis Dye who have already come through and left.)

Riley’s burgeoning recruiting juggernaut at USC includes luaus that double as recruiting dinners at his Palos Verdes mansion, Pacific beach trips for out-of-town recruits, and courtside breakfasts at Crypto.com Arena to remind everyone of legends like Kobe and Shaq who have played in the city.

Flash aside, USC’s typical modern roster overhaul can ultimately be remembered as the archetype of how to flip a program in the new era of college football. With the transfer portal, one-time transfer rules, and the waiving of annual counter limits, roster remakes have changed seismically over the past five years. At USC, the changes have come about thanks to a 17-month sprint in which its staff got to know a new school and city with the unexpected twist of recruiting for a new league following USC’s sudden jump to the Big Ten last summer.

USC’s roster renewal came from two directions. Riley started what he called the “most unique roster” in USC history last spring. The 25 transfers went this way: 20 from a four-year university, four from a junior college and one international player, according to the school. They only added 13 high school recruits.

This year, those numbers were essentially reversed. USC brought in 22 high school seniors and 11 transfers — again, so far — in Riley’s first full recruiting class.

The No. 10 recruiting class in the 2023 ESPN rankings is characterized by offensive prowess, starting with ESPN’s No. 1 overall recruit, local quarterback Malachi Nelson (Los Alamitos). They also bring in the nation’s top two wide receivers – the No. 7 player in Zachariah Branch (Las Vegas) and the No. 13 player in local star Makai Lemon (Los Alamitos). The recent addition of top-in-class Recruit Duce Robinson, No. 40, gives the class one final high school critical grounding.

USC football general manager Dave Emerick pointed out that Riley’s commitment to recruiting includes getting involved early in the players’ careers and building deep relationships with them and their families. Branch’s first publicly traded power offering came from Oklahoma during Riley’s tenure there in February 2020, and both Nelson (July 2021) and Lemon (August 2021) were oral pledges to Riley in Oklahoma before going to USC shortly after he left Norman.

Riley said that what he appreciated most about his staff’s recruiting efforts is that despite all the energy focused on portal players, they still found the time for the calls, hours away, and building rapport for the first full recruit lesson.

“This class of 2023, to bring in that quality of a class,” he said. “And by the way, you’re also rebuilding half or, frankly, more, of the older part of your roster. I think that’s kind of lost in translation.

“For us to sit back 1 year later after rebuilding the top portion of our roster the way we’ve done and additionally bringing in high school quality, it was a monumental effort and a testament to this place.”

Perhaps only TCU (5-7 to 13-2), Washington (4-8 to 11-2), and LSU (6-7 to 10-4) performed similar on-field reversals with a freshman coach on a program with aspirations for the national title. (Only LSU had comparable recruiting success.) Traditional strong brands like Florida (6-7), Miami (5-7), and Oklahoma (6-7) have all endured transition years, which is normal when head coaches leave.

If USC wants to build on the momentum, they need to strengthen the defensive side of the ball. The Trojans finished outside the top 100 nationally last season in total defense (423.9), passing places allowed (264.1) and third defense (43.2%). Not surprisingly, USC brought in six defensive transfers in the Class of 2023.

But there are early signs of improvement on defense, which looms as the biggest impediment to USC’s CFP ambitions. Riley’s excitement about the early signing inside linebacker Tackett Curtis was evident, as he said he hasn’t been near a player at that position who has had a better spring after arriving early in college. “We are very happy with him,” said Riley.

Anyone who saw USC give up the most yards per game and per game (6.5) in program history last year realized that the Trojans were short of the first seven. That’s why Riley said they’ve remained aggressive in those areas in the transfer portal as five of six defensive transfers up front are seven. Those include domestic defensive lineman Kyon Barrs (Arizona) and linebacker Mason Cobb (Oklahoma State), who were both second-team all-league performers at their previous schools.

“The talent base on the front seven, looking at us now in the spring, there’s a huge difference right now,” said Riley. “We’ve got some guys that need to be here in June. We’re getting closer to getting the talent base where we want it.”

It’s hard to discern how much of USC’s recruiting success can be attributed to name, image, and likeness. Riley said on the arrival of the new staff that USC’s NIL needed a similar flying start for the roster. He compares the leap in effectiveness of the NIL program to the “radical” progress the roster has made, calling USC’s NIL availability “very good and getting better quickly.”

The next class USC brings in will play exclusively in the Big Ten, and it’s something that Riley and Emerick say has been well received on the recruiting trail. Riley said some of the games USC will play are essentially Rose Bowl matchups, but now they’ll happen every year — think Ohio State or Penn State.

Riley expects questions about the league change to increase in the coming year. He is often asked about travel and was referring to a study USC did to counter one of the biggest arguments against the move. After UCLA, the closest conference game is in Nebraska, nearly 2,000 miles away.

Riley said that compared to normal years in the Pac-12, the Trojans will end up on planes four to six hours longer, maybe an hour longer per trip. He called the travel questions a “non-issue” for football, adding that they are lucky to fly from east to west on their way home as they will gain hours when they return.

“We’re selling that you have the opportunity to build your brand across the country — from New York to Washington, D.C. to Los Angeles,” Emerick said. “All those markets. In this day and age of NIL, the opportunity to build a nationwide brand is something unique.”

There is still a lot of work to be done for USC to capture the ghosts of its championship past. But 17 months into Riley’s tenure, he is confident in both the foundations that have been laid and USC’s ability to continue to attract top talent.

“It wasn’t like we won some games, so the selection was fixed,” he said. “[The number of transfers] will decrease as time goes by because there are a few less immediate needs. As portal recruitment decreases, high school recruitment will go up.”