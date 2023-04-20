Sports
St. Thomas Winnacunet Dover hockey teams raise money for cancer research
DOVER – Both the St. Thomas Aquinas High School boys’ hockey team and the STA/Winnacunnet/Dover girls’ cooperative hockey team held their respective 14th annual Pink Games last February.
The priority of these games is to raise funds and give that money to the Seacoast Cancer Center in Dover for its patients affected by cancer.
Earlier this month, members of both teams presented a check to the Seacoast Cancer Center for $7,730.
“So proud of our student-athletes and their teams for raising this money for a special cause,” said Dave Morissette, athletic director of St. Thomas Aquinas. “Their commitment to our mission on (St. Thomas Aquinas) extends far beyond the classroom.”
St. Thomas Aquinas boy hockey player Max Murray weighs in
Senior Max Murray, a senior, said playing in this annual game means a lot to him and his teammates.
“It’s nice to play for something other than a win, and knowing that all the winnings go to cancer research and help them is great,” said Murray, who admitted the game means a lot to him especially. “My mom (Arlene LaPanne) had breast cancer. This event is close to me, I just love playing for a cause like that.”
Murray and his teammates raised money by selling Pink Game T-shirts and through a bake sale. Before the game, all the players went around the dressing room and talked about how they had been affected by cancer in their families.
“It really brings us closer together and reminds us what we’re playing for,” said Murray. “It’s a heart-filling moment.”
Before the game, head coach Dan Strabone gave each player a card where each player could write down someone in their family who has been affected by cancer.
Murray dedicated last year’s game to his mother and this year he dedicated the game to his aunt, Tammy Fournier.
“It just means so much (to play), because it’s close to my family,” said Murray. “When you go out on the ice, you know you’re playing for that person. It makes you want to work harder, it makes you want to get the team going a lot more. It’s just definitely more personal.”
Strabone said the Pink Game puts things in perspective for the student-athletes.
“I think it’s important for the players to see it,” said Strabone. “We talk about this game and we do a little thing here before our game and every player gives a talk about who they’re playing for. I think every kid in that dressing room and every coach has been affected by someone who has had cancer.”
STA/Winnacunnet/Dover girl team gathers around Christi Trudel
Al Oliveira, head coach of the girls’ hockey team, a prostate cancer survivor, dropped the pre-game ceremonial puck in 2022. In this year’s game Danielle Hawthorne, junior Christi Trudel’s aunt, did the honors.
“Between Christi’s aunt and myself,[the team]saw the connection and value in doing something like this,” Oliveira said. “I talked to the kids in the dressing room there last year about what (this game) meant to me. You can see from their faces that it really dawned on them how important it is and how much they wanted to support and help other people. “
This was Trudel’s first season with STA/Dover/Winnacunet after moving from Brewster Academy. She said it was special to be a part of something like the Pink Game.
“I’ve been very close to breast cancer all my life because of my aunt, so it was just an insane experience to see everyone get together,” Trudel said. “We’ve never had anything like it at Brewster; it’s been an insane experience to see the whole community come together for one thing.”
Oliveira said the way the team surrounded Trudel and her family is what the Pink Game is all about.
“You saw several kids go up to Christi and give her a hug and you don’t usually see that,” Oliveira said. “So for me there was a little extra show of support for her, like ‘hey, we’re here for you and your family, we’re not just here for a hockey game.’ It’s bigger than that, this game is bigger than win or lose, it’s life.”
|
