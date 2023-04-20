Gotland is trying

TWO years earlier, Jersey had put on the biggest and best Island Games spectacle to date. Now it was Gotland’s turn to throw a party like in 1999.

The turn of the millennium was near, the euro had been introduced, bringing more economic unity to the continent, Manchester United had won the treble and all was well with the world.

Gotland, with its medieval capital Visby, is Sweden’s largest island and has been present at all Island Games so far. Their best finish in the medal table was third, at the Isle of Wight in 1993, with 18 gold medals, but with home advantage they raced to the top with 37 gold, along with 27 silver and 29 bronze.

Gotland also holds the Stanga Games each year, also known as the Gotland Olympic Games, which feature ancient sports only found on the island, a Gutnish Highland Games, if you will. Such sports include varpa, which involves throwing a flat, heavy object at a stick 20 yards away, and Paerk, which has been described as somewhere between baseball and tennis without bats or rackets. is happening. Like the Highland Games, the caber toss is also practiced.

Nevertheless, none of these sports were included in Gotland’s Island Games. Gymnastics fell out of the schedule, but two new sports were introduced: basketball and bowling, which almost cleared Gotland in terms of gold (although they had to settle for bronze in men’s basketball).

The number of participating islands also increased, to 22. Iceland had now completely cut ties with the Games, having only participated in shootings in recent editions. Prince Edward Island made a comeback, while the more exotic locations of Rhodes and the Cayman Islands were welcomed. It was also the first Island Games under NatWest’s new sponsorship.

Jersey had topped the medal table at each of the previous three Island Games, but this time they had to settle for third place, taking 24 gold, 30 silver and 29 bronze. It would also have hurt if Guernsey finished second to them.

As usual, most of the cesarean success was concentrated in shooting and swimming. Handy with the metal were the usual suspects: David Ward, Derek Bernard and Bob Blake. Out of 22 handgun events, Jersey won eight, all featuring the aforementioned three in some combination, along with Francis Devonald and Michael Flynn. George Arnold and Gerry Weir won team gold in the Whitworth class of black powder shooting (an ancient American Civil War rifle), Bruce Andrews topped the podium in the 300-yard free rifle, while Mark Andrews and Jim Davies won the automatic trap team event.

However, even in the pool, Jersey had fewer Golden Games than many in recent times. With Simon Militis now focused on becoming a bigger fish in bigger ponds, younger brother Alexis took the only gold of all men’s events, in the 1,500-meter freestyle. There was also not the multiple winning individual performances of the past in the women’s races. Natalie Bree took two golds, the 200-meter and the 400-meter individual medley, setting new Games records. Susan Le Couillard won gold for the third consecutive Games in the 200m freestyle, while Emma Hirst won both the 50m butterfly and 4x50m freestyle relay.

The other sport that Jersey has traditionally been good at was badminton. With Elizabeth Cann venturing into bigger stages as well, it paved the way for the bridesmaid to become the bride, as Danielle Le Feuvre won the women’s singles. She also successfully defended women’s doubles with new partner Kerry Duffin, but had to settle for silver in mixed doubles with Kerry’s brother, Phil.

In golf, Lynne Cummins took gold in the women’s scratch (winning by an undisputed 17 strokes), veteran Barbara Park won gold in the half marathon twice, both individually and as part of the team that also included Sue Le Ruez and May Rea . .

Elsewhere, big names of the present and future continued to flaunt their stuff, especially those from the Isle of Wight. Carl Prean defended his men’s table tennis title while athlete Kelly Sotherton was also back, winning gold in the 100m and long jump but settling for silver in the 200m, beaten by Olympic and future World Championship bronze medalist Cydonie Mothersill, from Cayman.

It would be the last Games to be held on Scandinavian soil for ten years, but it was one that left a deep impression. The JEP believed that the spirit of the Friendly Games … pervaded everything that happened in Gotland, although newcomers Rhodes’ footballers may not have gotten the memo, as two players were sent off in their Group 4 match against Guernsey . They should have had two more after what the Guernsey Press described as two typically premeditated, thuggish challenges that went unpunished, adding that the kicking, spitting, stomping Greeks disgraced themselves.

However, the JEP was happy to praise the Gutnish people for their role in the success of the Games: it seems that the islanders, who trace their ancestry back to the Viking age, were great hosts.