Cowgirl softball in Austin for Conference Series with Longhorns

The base

No. 3/3 Oklahoma State resumes Big 12 play with a road trip to Austin, Texas, to face NCAA WCWS entrant No. 7/8 Texas in 2022 at Red & Charline McCombs Field.

The series opener will take the national stage as the Cowgirls and Longhorns face off Thursday at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2. Game two on Friday is scheduled for 4:30 PM CT on the Longhorn Network. The series finale on Saturday is scheduled for 12 a.m. CT, also on the Longhorn Network.

Look, listen, follow

Oklahoma State’s series opener in Texas on Thursday is scheduled for ESPN2 with Kevin Brown and Amanda Scarborough. Games two and three of the series air on the Longhorn Network; fans can also tune into The Varsity Network for all three games.

Live stats for all Oklahoma State games are available online at statbroadcast.com.

Fans can follow @cowgirlsb on Twitter for regular in-game coverage and updates.

In the ranking

As of April 17, Oklahoma State ranks:

No. 3 in the NCAA DI Adjusted Rating Percentage Index.

No. 3 in the USA today/NFCA DI Top 25 Coaches Poll.

No. 3 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25.

No. 3 in the Softball America NCAA Division I Softball Top 25.

No. 4 in the D1Softball Top 25.

State of Oklahoma from a distance

Six starters are back from a 2022 Oklahoma State team that compiled a 40-win season that ended at the Women’s College World Series for an NCAA-era program record for the third consecutive year. Five of OSU’s returning starters were also starters on the 2021 WCWS Cowgirls squad and two of them started for OSU during the 2019 WCWS appearance.

Returning for the Cowgirls are All-Americans Kelly Maxwell And Katelyn Carwile as well as a few graduate veterans and All-Big 12 regulars Chyenne factor And Kiley Naomi . Impact newcomers include two-time All-Big Ten honoree and All-American infielder Rachel Becker All-SEC Newcomer and All-Region pitcher Lexi Kilyfoyl and 2022 NFCA DI Freshman of the Year finalist Megan Bloodworth .

A talented freshman class including six members of the Extra Inning Softball Elite 100 comes into the mix. Long Edwards (No. 3 overall), Haidyn Sokoloski (No. 17 overall) and Kyra Aycock (No. 26 overall) are all likely candidates to see meaningful playing time in their first year with the Cowgirls. Angelina Craig , Kate Lott , Lexie McDonald And Claire Tim complete the 20th ranked signing class in the country, per Extra Inning Softball.

Series history

Oklahoma State’s recent series history against Texas has carried significant weight. In the Gajewski era, the Cowgirls have an 18-8 record against the Longhorns, including five games in the NCAA Tournament (2021 Stillwater Super Regional and 2022 WCWS Semifinal).

Remarkable stripes and trends

OSU has been ranked in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Poll in each of the last 247 games, dating back to the start of the 2019 season.

OSU has a 10-3 record against the top 25 RPI opponents.

OSU has outscored its opponents 293-92, a difference of +201 points.

OSU defeated its opponents 65-5 in the first inning.

OSU was the first to score in 33 of 44 games this season.

OSU committed zero errors in 29 of 44 games this season.

OSU has won 13 of 39 wins via run-rule this season.

OSU has had 20 of 39 wins this season with five or more runs.

OSU held opponents to five or fewer points in 38 of 44 games this season.

Rachel Becker has reached base safely at least once in each of the Cowgirls’ 44 games this season.

Rachel Becker has tallied at least one hit in each of her last 20 games.

Kelly Maxwell recorded 163 of 329 strikeouts from the Cowgirls’ pitching staff this season, representing 49.5 percent of Oklahoma State’s strikeouts.

Sensational start

With their shutout victory over UT Arlington on April 12, the 2023 Cowgirls set a record for the best 40-game start in program history at 37–3, breaking the previous record of 36–4 set by the 1998 Cowgirls. improved.

In its record-breaking 40-game start, Oklahoma State recorded 10 wins over ranked teams, 13 of its wins came via run rule, and won 18 in shutout mode.

Built for the big 12

After breaking a non-conference list ranked No. 21 nationally, the reigning Big 12 champion Cowgirls opened the Big 12 game with a series of wins against then No. 21. 20/22 Baylor, Kansas & State Iowa.

Oklahoma State has beaten its Big 12 opponents 45-19 and defeated it 70-50. The Cowgirls’ pitching staff has a 1.58 team ERA against conference opposition.

National powerhouse

Oklahoma State has positioned itself among the elite in 2023, with the numbers showing it.

As a unit, OSU enters its midweek vs. Wichita State with a plethora of top-10 statistical rankings:

.339 batting average (fifth in NCAA DI).

.432 on-base percentage (fifth in NCAA DI).

.984 fielding percentage (second in NCAA DI).

18 shutouts (fourth in NCAA DI).

.886 winning percentage (fourth in NCAA DI).

Becker’s Batting Bonanza

Graduate infielder Rachel Becker has played on an All-American caliber in her freshman season at Oklahoma State and the final season of her collegiate career. Her .613 on-base percentage ranks second among NCAA DI hitters, while her .496 batting average ranks fourth in NCAA DI.

Consistency is key to Becker’s success at the plate: She’s put together an 18-game hitting streak from February 11 to March 5 (third longest in OSU history) and an active 20-game hitting streak stretching back to March 17 (second-longest in OSU history).

To the maximum

In all-American form, Kelly Maxwell has anchored Oklahoma State’s pitching staff in her second year as the Cowgirls’ ace. The redshirt senior lefty leads the Big 12 Conference in hits allowed per seven innings (3.21), saves (5), strikeouts (163) and strikeouts per seven innings (11.6).

For reference, her 163 strikeouts this season are over 100 NCAA DI teams.