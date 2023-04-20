FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH IN THE HEADLEY WEEKES SERIES

After five rounds of first-class matches, many West Indies players have done well, but the upcoming Headley-Weekes Tri Series matches will be another test. The three first-class matches come at a critical time in West Indies cricket with a golden opportunity for talent identification with a two-Test series against India at home, the West Indies A tour of Bangladesh and the ICC Mens World Cup all set this year. take place. year. Here are my five players to watch in the upcoming Headley-Weekes Tri Series:

Alick Athanaze The free-scoring southpaw is perhaps the most obvious choice and one that many will keep an eye on. He will captain the Weekes team as he did with the Windward Islands Volcanoes and seems to thrive with leadership. He amassed 647 runs in the five matches he played in the West Indies Championship first-class season with four fifties and two hundred. Before this season, Athanaze had only averaged 27.5 in 36 FC innings and had never scored a century. He also scored back-to-back hundreds in the CG United Super50 on challenging pitches to save in Trinidad. In the past 12 months, he has unlocked a new level in his game that could help him stand out in the upcoming series. His fearless hitting approach and offside fluency have cost him at times, but make him a real treat to watch when he gets going and someone who is expected to do well in the series.

Brandon King The West Indies T20 International opener has played just five first-class matches in five seasons due to his prowess in T20 cricket. Still, his return could open another avenue. Since his debut in 2015, King has averaged just under 35 in 32 first-class matches with three hundred. Early in his career, the stylish right-hander was primarily a red ball player before leaving and has hit center for the Jamaica Scorpions. As he adapts that role for Team Weekes, it will be interesting to see if he integrates his white ball expertise into his red ball game by pulling off counterattacks. If he opens the bat as he did against New Zealand A a few years ago, King could be a handful for bowlers with the new ball coming up nicely, as he does in the white ball formats.

Dominic Drakes The tall left-handed all-rounder is only 25 years old and has performed well with bat and ball. Since his exploits in the 2021 CPL Final, Drakes has traveled to T20 competitions in Pakistan, India, England and the United Arab Emirates to gain experience and develop his game. He has only played three first-class matches to date, but in his most recent bowled well, taking 3-38 in 13 overs against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes. He can swing the new ball and pull back his length as the ball ages, bowling a consistent heavy length, making it difficult to score against him. He is an intelligent cricketer who analyzes the game quickly and can play vital innings with the bat. In the T20 format, Drakes can be a game winner, as we saw in the CPL final, but his batting has grown exponentially since then. This could be the perfect opportunity to showcase his skill in all three facets of the game.

Kevin Sinclair Long with a high action, this off-spinner has played the Guyana Harpy Eagles squad in and out of the two seasons leading up to 2023, but this year he got his chance and took advantage. The 23-year-old took 18 wickets at 16.61 with match figures of 8-81 against the Leeward Islands, a game they won in spectacular fashion to secure the Headley-Weekes trophy. He was also the only player in the top ten on both the batting and bowling lists, as he scored 285 runs at an average of over 30 in two half-centuries. On fields that don’t rotate, Sinclair uses the angle of the fold well and can get some drift through the air. He dramatically improved his consistency by being persistent at length over several overs, creating pressure. His all-round ability and hunger to return to the West Indies team make him someone to watch out for in the series.

Accept August A former West Indies Rising Stars U19 captain, he shows tremendous class in the crease. In the 2022 ICC Mens U19 World Cup, he only played two matches due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the highlight was a brilliant 57 against Australia in his first match. He was also part of the West Indies Academy squad at the CG United Super50, restoring the team from 84-6 to 211 in one game with his outstanding stroke play. He is an excellent timer of the ball as he plays it extremely late. He jumps on anything full, sweeps abundantly against spin and plays superb drives over the ground versus pace. He was part of the St. Lucia Kings CPL franchise and the Windward Island Volcanoes for the 2022 West Indies Championship. While Auguste hasn’t had the most opportunities yet, he has shown he has what it takes, and the format of the red ball, which will appear on the crease, may best suit his game. It will be a challenge against the best bowlers in the region, but no doubt he will be ready for battle.