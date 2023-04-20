



The University of Cincinnati football staff reached for a Georgia peach and extracted a gemstone. Jaqualin “Qua” Birdsong visited UC’s spring game Saturday and promised to play for Scott Satterfield early Tuesday morning. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound linebacker is a heat-seeking missile four-star pass rusher with a composite rating on 247Sports.com from .9287. That makes Birdsong the highest-rated UC recruit ever, not just in the Satterfield era, since the evolution of the rating system. Birdsong chose the Bearcats from a final five that included Arkansas, Michigan, Miami (Florida) and Central Florida. Georgia Tech, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Pitt, Southern Cal and Virginia Tech were also on his offer list. According to the macon touchdown club, Birdsong had 81 tackles as a junior with 13 tackles for loss and four sacks. “He’s an elite edge rusher,” said Tanner Glisson, Birdsong’s coach at Troup County High School. He can cover in space too. He’s a little undersized in terms of weight, but has a good frame to carry 215-220 pounds. He still has a little baby face that leads us to believe he’s still growing. He’s a great competitor and a 2024 Under Armor game commit.” By comparison, the previous top-rated UC recruit was current redshirt junior quarterback Evan Prater who registered a .9279 as a four-star selected by Luke Fickell’s staff. The commitment moves the 2024 UC Class to No. 22currently ahead of Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, UCF, Baylor, BYU, Kansas, Texas, Oklahoma and West Virginia in the Big 12. In terms of recent Bearcats that have made it to the NFL, Birdsong’s recruiting ranking is higher than many who have played in the red and black: 2023 Conscript Tyler Scott (.8504)

Foal Receiver Alec Pierce (.8465)

Jets corner Ahmad (sauce) Gardner (.8344)

Falcons quarterback Desmond Knight (.8180)

2023 draftee Ivan Pace Jr. (.7894) Current UC senior Deshawn pace was at .8337 from Colerain. Birdsong could fill the void left by Daniel Grzesiak, a transfer from Utah State who is ineligible after this season. Among the linebackers, Louisville transfer Dorian Jones and Jack Dingle would remain eligible. Pace could return, but has insinuated that this could be his last season. For perspective, Birdsong used the word verbally in his announcement. On Wednesday, he announced a Thursday visit to UCF.

