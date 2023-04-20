Storms drop tennis ball-sized hail over Plains on the first night of a multi-day severe weather event

Violent thunderstorms move across the plains, beginning a multi-day event of large hail, wind damage and a few tornadoes every day through Friday.

This extreme weather threat is being fueled by a disruption of the upper-level jet stream entering the central US, where a low-pressure area has developed at the surface.

“One of the aspects of this that we watch closely is called the dry line. This is very specific to the extreme weather conditions in parts of Texas and Oklahoma,” FOX weather meteorologist Britta Merwin explained. “We have a big divide here between the dry, dusty air in the southwest. All that dry, dusty air is pumped in and bumps into the Gulf moisture rising up from the Gulf of Mexico. It penetrates beneath that moisture and propels it up into the atmosphere, providing enough support to produce these independent thunderstorms ahead of a cold front.

Tracking the threat of severe weather

A Tornado Watch has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center for northeastern Kansas, southeastern Nebraska, northwestern Missouri and much of Iowa until at least 11 p.m. CDT. The watch box shows the city of Omaha, Nebraska.

The FOX Forecast Center said that due to the position of a warm front, thunderstorms along the Interstate 29 corridor may have rotation and a higher chance of producing tornadoes.

A second Tornado Watch box has been issued for parts of Oklahoma and North Texas. The watch box includes the Oklahoma City metro area.

In addition, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch has also been issued for northeastern Iowa and southern Minnesota through 11 p.m. CDT.

Hail up to 3″ in diameter and damaging gusts of wind are possible in all waiting boxes.







A tennis ball-sized hail in Chickasha, OK. rlweather98/Twitter







Meteorologists estimate that the hailstones could be as big as tennis balls or even grapefruits. @Daradondo/Twitter

Severe storms threaten more than 22 million people in the central US on Wednesday

Hail has already been reported in several communities in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin after an early storm, but more rain is on the way.

The FOX Forecast Center expects large hail and damaging wind gusts to be the main threats, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Prior to the storms, a ground stop was issued for Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport due to the proximity of hazardous weather.

The first tornado warning of the evening was issued for Mills County, Iowa, where Doppler radar indicated the rotation and potential for a developing tornado.

Radar also pointed to a very large trail affecting rural communities in southwestern Iowa. Meteorologists estimate that the hailstones could be as big as tennis balls or even grapefruits.

The storms also prompted meteorologists to issue a Tornado Warning south of metro Oklahoma City, which includes the communities of Newcastle and Moore.

The region has historically been home to some of the worst tornadoes in U.S. history, including an EF-5 that struck in 2013.

Storm chasers did report a lowering of cloud layers, but did not see a tornado on the ground.

In addition to the tornado threat, a lot of hail the size of baseballs and tennis balls fell Oklahoma.

While commuting to work in the evening, drivers along several highways found shelter under overpasses, which is not a recommended safety measure during a tornado warning, due to the possibility of flying debris.

Cloud tops are estimated to have reached at least 50,000 feet, increasing the threat of hailstones.

The National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma also issued a tornado warning south of Oklahoma City, west of Interstate 35. The NWS said a tornado had been sighted and called the event a particularly dangerous situation.

Storm Tracker Michael Beard saw tree damage in Cole and several buildings hit during the severe weather.

At least one farming facility appeared to have been completely destroyed by the apparent tornado and PowerOutage.VS reported at least 4,000 outages in the Sooner State.

The threat of severe weather shifts to the south and east on Thursday

A dry line is expected to be overtaken by a cold front as it slides east from the southern plains into the Ark-La-Tex region and the lower and middle Mississippi Valley, the FOX Forecast Center said.







Hail has already been reported in several communities in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin after an early storm, but more rain is on the way. @heathercritter/Twitter

Severe storms, including supercells, are expected to develop along and ahead of that cold front in the afternoon and evening hours in parts of Texas, southeastern Oklahoma, northwestern Louisiana, Arkansas and southeastern Missouri.

The main threats are wind damage and large hail, but an isolated tornado or two is also possible.

A few strong to severe storms with high wind and hail risks may also spread to the western Great Lakes as far north as Chicago.

“Eventually, the cold front comes into play,” Merwin said. “That’s more of a series of thunderstorms that will catch up with those independent thunderstorms along the dry line a little bit, and then we’ll track those as we work our way into Friday.”

Severe thunderstorms will move across the south on Friday

The cold front will continue to move eastward across parts of the southern plains and lower Mississippi Valley on Friday.







Storm chasers did report a lowering of cloud layers, but did not see a tornado on the ground. @heathercritter/Twitter

Another round of severe thunderstorms is expected to develop near and ahead of the front, particularly from the middle and upper coastal plain of Texas into western Louisiana. A few severe storms could also spread further north and east into other parts of Louisiana, as well as Mississippi, southern and eastern Arkansas and southwestern Tennessee.

Large hail and damaging gusts of wind are again the main threats. However, an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Individual severe storms may linger in the southeast on Saturday

On Saturday, the cold front will move into the southeastern and mid-Atlantic states, where isolated severe storms with possible wind damage during the day cannot be ruled out. However, the FOX Forecast Center said the exact areas of risk remain uncertain as it is still a few days away.

How to prepare for severe weather conditions

Make sure you have multiple ways to get reliable weather alerts. The FOX Weather app can send you alerts based on your location and also has great information on how to create a bad weather safety plan.