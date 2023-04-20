ESPN’s hockey coverage all sounds the same

I know money isn’t really a thing for ESPN. $400 million a year sure sounds like a lot of cheese, but it’s not really more than just an accounting number to them. So I shouldn’t be surprised that they don’t put much effort into it NHL coverage, despite that being the cost.

What can make the NHL more exciting?

It’s hard for hockey fans not to look longingly at their NBA roster where Doris Burke or Jeff Van Gundy or Hubie Brown (god love Hubie Brown) ply their craft and really add something to every broadcast. They teach you something, show you the things you can’t see, provide actual color, which is, oddly enough, the name of the work.

Most of the time ESPN’s hockey coverage is fine, but never makes an attempt to rise above fine. Picking Sean McDonough as your lead play-by-play man is actually as good as breaking-glass-in-case-or-no-other ideas.

But that doesn’t mean ESPN can’t dive straight into the awful. I’ve used this space before to complain about John Buccigross and I’ll do it again. It was bad enough that they let this shithead chute in for the Frozen Four, and I can’t imagine what real college hockey fans think their biggest event would be smothered by Buccigross trying to use his catchphrase about a game he didn’t play. idea who is playing.

NHL fans get the same insult as he is assigned to the Kings-Oilers series along with Kevin Weekes and Ryan Callahan. The three of them have the chemistry of two mongooses and a cobra and the rhythm of failing brakes. They shout all three things at random times without listening to each other because none of them really did much to say.

Buccigross spends 70 percent of his phone call in a forced silence to make things sound dramatic, when not everything that happens in a hockey game is dramatic. A defender rolling out from behind his own net is not worth trying to build tension. 25 percent are his catchphrases that make no sense, and the other five percent are his random musings about something that could happen or outright didn’t happen. Weekes spends his time trying to lead the viewer back to what’s actually happening in the few intermissions Buccigross provides, and Callahan literally has to scream with the rest of the time left after that. This is the NHL playoffs and we pretty much got a demolition derby of words thrown at us.

It doesn’t get any better between periods or before and after the game , because that’s where Mark Messier and Chris Chelios sit and burp (I know the editor of Kotaku is going to fly over here and stick me for Rangers slander, but I’m getting out of my way. Ha, just kidding, I’m the only one on this company as old as shit that remembers the only Rangers Cup that matters). PK Subban tries his best to be both lively and informative, while wondering why he has to put up with two dinosaurs. Steve Levy is clearly totalizing all the time he spent in Bristol getting stuck in the studio with this Branson puppet show.

But worse, and it’s spreading all over hockey, is that no one wants to tell you or knows what’s going on in any of these games. Instead of telling me how the Canes could get through the Isles deep 1-1-3 through the neutral zone or how the Isles counter Carolina’s man-to-man system in the defense zone or what the Panthers are doing to make the Keep the Bruins from breaking their zone in the middle as they please, every analyst on the the national broadcaster will answer every question with: Be more physical or get more on the body. It’s all they can think of. Hitting is apparently the answer to every question in hockey. It’s like Chris Rocks Robitussin bit about his father. Can’t score? Hit more. Power play on the fritz? Hit more. Your second couple d-man took a complete overdose on Sudafed? Hit more.

It’s an empty wasteland, which is apparently how they want it.

Another thing the NHL could do during the playoffs

Here’s another thing the NHL could do during the playoffs. Penalties and suspensions for any nonsense that takes place during the last two minutes of a match that is a blowout. The Bruins were just the latest group of assholes to dabble in messaging, the hockey tradition that dictates that if you’ve just stepped into a playoff game, you should try to fight and cheap-shoot anyone in your line of sight.

It’s not the Panthers wrong that the B’s played most of the first two games like a total ass, and didn’t get away with it in Game 2. It’s just a sore loser, it looks awful, and the sport would be better without it. Have an instigator score three goals or more in the last five minutes? You miss the next game. Draymond green did this just two nights ago . To learn.

Can NHL officials really do their job?

But then again, that would require NHL officials to actually do their jobs, which, well

It’s OK only cost the Islanders a goal in overtime to go 2-0 to the Canes.

Shut up, MadBum

Quick leave for baseball to end this:

I’m sure Willson Contreras would turn Bumgarner into pasta, and despite everything I just wrote, MLB should actively encourage this. Bumgarner has become a cartoon, and now he’s a cartoon that no one can get out. Let’s see how he gets kicked out of him in every possible way.