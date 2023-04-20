These low-impact sports are suitable for all ages | Tree City





Being active in sports doesn’t have to stop after one reaches an athletic prime. Older adults can still reap the physical, mental and emotional benefits of exercise. Participating in low-impact sports is easier on bones and joints while still providing muscle and heart function. Here are five low-impact sports to try: Swimming/water aerobics Swimming and other water activities are a great source of cardio without putting pressure on vital joints like knees and hips. Several aquatic aerobics classes are available daily with a membership to Columbia Parks and Recreations Activity and Recreation Center. Along with Aqua Zumba and general aerobics, Moving My Joints is designed for people with arthritic conditions who can work at a slower pace. Tai chi Often referred to as meditation in motion, this practice is meant to be slow and controlled to focus on balance and concentration. Tai Chi can improve flexibility and posture. Beginner Tai Chi classes are available twice a week for just $3 at the Hillcrest Community Center. pickle ball This trendy sport has attracted players of all ages and skill levels. It combines elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis to increase heart rate and stamina. Pickleball is played on a smaller field, requiring less movement than traditional field sports. There are several pickleball courts available in parks throughout Columbia, and the Show-Me Pickleball Club offers a competitive team aspect. golf A sport that focuses on mechanics and mental focus, golf is a great low-impact option that can be adapted to anyone’s abilities. Players can choose to use a golf cart or walk depending on their comfort level. It can also be played solo or with a group. In addition to private courses in the area, the AL Gustin Golf Course is a public course located just south of the MU campus. Cycling Pedaling, whether stationary or on the road, is good for the joints. Recumbent bikes are an alternative to traditional cycling that allow the rider to lean back and keep their spine aligned. Prices for stationary recumbent bikes average around $350, while those designed for road use start around $500. Playing these sports in senior leagues can also help form a sense of community. In addition to the 50+ program that offers play and craft activities, Columbia’s Department of Parks and Recreation has several adult sports teams. For those who want to compete at a higher level, the Missouri State Senior Games take place annually across the state. The competition organizes sports for individuals and teams ranging from archery to volleyball.

