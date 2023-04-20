Cats set for Big 12 Championship





MANHATTAN, Kan. – After two weeks of preparation, the Kansas State women’s golf team is set to face conference foes once again as the Wildcats compete in the 2023 Big 12 Women’s Golf Championship, Friday through Sunday, at the par-72, 6,264 yard Dallas Athletic club in Dallas, Texas. After two weeks of preparation, the Kansas State women’s golf team is set to face conference foes once again as the Wildcats compete in the 2023 Big 12 Women’s Golf Championship, Friday through Sunday, at the par-72, 6,264 yard Dallas Athletic club in Dallas, Texas. The 54-hole event will feature one round per day with tee times starting at 8am, 9am and 10am. In Friday’s first round, the Wildcats will be paired with Kansas and Oklahoma with a 10 a.m. start time. The Big 12 is one of the top conferences in women’s golf annually, and the 2022-23 season is no exception, as seven teams rank in the top 50, led by four top-25 squads in No. 8 Texas, No. 13 Baylor , No. 20 Iowa State and No. 23 Oklahoma State. The Wildcats faced league competition just two weeks ago at the Big 12 Match Play Tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona, where they finished eighth with 12.5 points. “The Dallas Athletic Club will offer all teams a nice challenge,” said the head coach Kristy Knight . “The Big 12 is a great league with a lot of competition, but any team can be beaten. We only control what we do and stand where we stand.” Seniors Hayley Vargas And Manon Donche Gay will lead K-State’s five-player lineup to the Big 12 Championship, which will also feature freshmen Noah Van Beek sophomore Remington Isaac and junior Napua Glossner compete for the Cats. This arrangement was used two more times during the spring slate. Vargas leads the Wildcats with a 72.88 batting average this season, while Van Beek is second with 74.06 and Donche-Gay is third with 74.21. A senior from Lubbock, Texas, Vargas has posted a pair of top-20 finishes, culminating in a tie for third place at the Dale McNamara Invitational in October. Van Beek, a freshman from Oene, the Netherlands, had a best season finish of a tie for 11th place at the Westbrook Invitational in February, while Donche-Gay’s best finish was a tie for eighth place at the FAU Paradise Invitational in early spring. season. In addition to a team trophy, the top 10 individual finishers of the Big 12 Championship receive medallions and are recognized as members of the All-Tournament Team. Live results on all three days of the 2023 Big 12 Championship can be followed on Golfstat.com. In addition, the final round will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ on Sunday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kstatesports.com/news/2023/4/20/womens-golf-cats-set-for-big-12-championship.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos