Labuschagne and Neser return for a duel in Durham





Head coach Matt Maynard has designated a 14-man roster for our LV= County Championship game against Durham. The Province of Wales take on their northern counterparts in their second championship game of the summer at Sophia Gardens. Maynard’s men put in a solid performance in the season opener against newly promoted Gloucestershire, with hundreds from Billy Root and Kiran Carlson posting a strong batting. Overseas stars Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Neser will return to action after missing the first game, with the Australians looking to add to their already impressive Glamorgan career. The number one red ball batsman in the world, Labuschagne has scored 1719 runs at an average of 52 in his 21 appearances for Glamorgan, and will contribute to a formidable batting line-up for the Welsh County. Neser will become the leader of the attack when he graces the Wales turf, and has been a revelation since his signing, taking 60 wickets at an average of 21 with the ball. Glamorgan are seventh in the table after taking 12 points from their opening game, while Durham are second after a late win against Worcestershire. View from the camp – Marnus Labuschagne “It’s really nice to be back in my second home. It’s my fourth year here and it’s always nice to come back. I have so many good memories, friendships and relationships with people here. “It’s nice to be training again! It’s been four weeks since India. First few hits on grass in about four weeks, so it was fun. “Like every time I come here, my focus is solely to win games for Glamorgan in any way possible.” Head to Head – Glamorgan v Durham After their eleven-day break, the county of Wales will be eager to get back into action following their draw against Gloucestershire two weeks ago. For their part, Durham will look to continue their winning streak after coming back from a two wicket defeat to Sussex in the opening series of Championship matches at Hove to beat Worcestershire by 121 runs at Chester-le-Street on Sunday afternoon. Glamorgan drew with Durham at Cardiff last summer, with Alex Lees carrying his bat for an unbeaten 182, while Colin Ingram made 87 and Chris Cooke an unbeaten 85. This was Durham’s first Championship visit to Sophia Gardens since August 2018, when they took an innings victory within three days of a 5-28 return by Chris Rushworth – now with Warwickshire – saw Glamorgan dismissed in their second innings for 111. Durham beat Glamorgan by 58 runs at Chester-le-Street last summer, with the most recent victory by County Wales in a four-day match between the two sides coming at Swansea in 2017 after an enterprising statement from Paul Collingwood that gave Glamorgan a goal of 266 from 51 overs on the final afternoon. Despite losing early wickets, a watchful century from Nick Selman saw Glamorgan take a three wicket win. How to watch A live stream will be running throughout and can be viewed on the Glamorgan website via the match center with commentary from Nick Webb and colleagues. The match will also be broadcast on our social media channels, with updates, highlights and coverage throughout the match. BUY YOUR TICKETS HERE

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://glamorgancricket.com/news/labuschagne-and-neser-return-for-durham-clash The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos