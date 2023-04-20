Bills QB Josh Allen focused on football, reports for off-season workouts





Allen who told the media his elbow “feels really good” after the limited throwing he did during the first phase of volunteer off-season workouts is already getting the ball rolling with the quarterback room featuring Matt Barkley, Kyle Allen and QB coach Joe Brady. The QB crew, along with offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, have embarked on a deep dive into offense and familiar concepts in hopes of finding success on the field next season. “The eyes are in the right place, they put the ball where it needs to be in time, on target,” said Allen. “Making sure everyone is on the same page in terms of route and distance and angle of routes because there are times when we can clean that up as a team and it will make us better. And having those conversations with Dorsey about concepts I love we have to keep working, and now is the time to do it.” And as Allen prepares for his sixth year in the NFL, his focus is still on being the best quarterback he can be for the Buffalo Bills. With that in mind, Allen said he’s using the rest of the off-season to find ways to improve and adjust his game for 2023. “I’m just trying to be the best leader, the best teammate and the best quarterback that I need to help this team win football games,” said Allen. “We have to get over that hump and I understand that, we understand that. You have to look from the inside every now and then, just find new ways to get better. Taking care of myself on the pitch, whether it’s taking the blows, protecting the football, not endangering the ball.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.buffalobills.com/news/josh-allen-bills-qb-focused-football-nfl-offseason-workouts-begin The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos