Augustana Women’s Tennis sets sights on 12th consecutive NSIC Tournament Championship





SIOUX FALLS, SD The Augustana women’s tennis team has set its sights on a 12th consecutive NSIC Tournament title. The Vikings just emerged from their 13th straight NSIC regular season championship a week ago. In addition to their historic victory, the women also secured their 151st straight NSIC victory last weekend after sweeping St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth. Entering the NSIC Tournament as No. 1, Augustana will face No. 8 Minnesota Duluth at Huether Match Pointe in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Friday at 2 p.m. About the Vikings Augustana enters the postseason with an overall record of 17-3, including a perfect 11-0 record in NSIC action. Leading the way for Augustana is No. 1 singles Florentia Hadjigeorgiou who is ranked No. 31 in singles in this week’s ITA National Rankings. Hadjigeorgiou has a 14-3 overall record in solo action with a 1-0 record against regionally ranked opponents. Seven Vikings have an undefeated record in singles action in NSIC competition so far this season. In total, the women have 59 wins in solo play with 29 wins in dual play. Joining Hadjigeorgiou in doubles is No. 71 ranked singles partner, Alexandra Kistanova . The pair have an 8-0 undefeated record in double action. In addition, Laura Arce Viyra paired with Emily Granson in doubles has an undefeated 3-0 record in NSIC play. Arce Vieyra also has an 8-0 undefeated record in double action in conjunction with Gabriel Jancikova . About the Bulldogs Minnesota Duluth enters the NSIC Tournament with a 9-6 overall record and a 6-5 record in NSIC action. Last weekend, the Bulldogs went down 7-0 against the Vikings to award Augustana the regular season title. The Bulldogs are led by No. 1 singles competitor, Shay Callaway, with an overall record of 7-4. In doubles, UMD is led by the No. 1 doubles pair, Callaway and Megan Muller with a 3-4 record in doubles. Augustana is undefeated against Minnesota Duluth with a 16-0 overall record to lead the series. One more thing The Vikings have won 31 straight NSIC Tournament games along with their 11 straight NSIC Tournament titles. GoAugie.com

