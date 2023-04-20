Sports
Hockey players describe meltdown – Billboard
Frank Ocean is reportedly not getting a second chance to skate into history at this weekend’s Coachella festival after reportedly forgoing his second headlining slot on Sunday (April 23) due to a leg injury sustained at the festival grounds the week before set its controversial first weekend.
And while Ocean hasn’t personally described the extent of the injury or discussed the staging, many described it as clumsy, former hockey players and Empty nets podcast hosts Dan and Chris Powers were more than happy to spill the tea on what happened to the puck on the Tuesday edition of their show.
The two described an elaborate setup to spotlight a hockey rink as a stage, which required more than a month of rehearsals for the pair and dozens of other professional hockey and figure skaters. Dan described getting the gig after auditioning at a Paramount Studios soundstage on an “elevated ice surface.” Once they were chosen, he said, ‘We’ve been rehearsing for about a month, hanging out with Frank. We hung out with the other skaters. Hanging out with these incredible figure skaters. Going through this whole process, it’s a huge ordeal.
Chris said the intense rehearsal time was necessary because “the skating part was going to be huge. It would be 120 skaters. And the people who walked [during the reconfigured show] was only 30.” In fact, they said the skaters headed to the Indio venue last week to rehearse on the main stage for Ocean’s first major performance since 2017.
The pair said those intense rehearsals continued until the Tuesday before last weekend’s show, when they claimed things started to melt and Dan said the “wheels started to fall off” after make-up and wardrobe call times were repeated repeatedly. were planned. When they were finally taken to the hotel, skates in hand, for the final fitting, Dan said, “It’s a nightmare… We’re in this hotel and we run into the figure skaters. Mind you, these Olympic figure skaters have a disgruntled look on their faces. And they casually tell us that they got a call and they were removed from the show.
“‘What the hell is going on now?'” he recalled thinking when they saw some of the other skaters who hadn’t heard the bad news yet – whom he described as being done up in “ridiculous chrome/diamond makeup”.
That’s when Dan said they started getting word that Ocean had reportedly had an accident that resulted in an ankle injury, with rumblings that the elusive singer was “‘not in a good headroom'” and that they “don’t know what’s going on.” hand is’. up.’ And we sit there, and it becomes clear that things are not going well for this show The pair described getting a call from their handler that the ice was being deconstructed and the show was being reconfigured at 11 p.m.
“Those figure skaters weren’t cut because there was an ice problem, not because there was something wrong,” said Dan. “There was no disturbance. He [Ocean] just straight forward was like, “F–k this. I’m not doing this anymore.’ And [to] these 120 people [he] busted over here, he was like, ‘You’re not doing it now.’ So it was like a wild somersault.
Dan said he was confused and thought, “’These Olympians just got cut from this Coachella performance with Frank Ocean and do they think we’re going to continue? You say goodbye to these skaters, but a bunch of dips-t ex-hockey players get on that stage and buzz around?’ to “walk back and forth on stage for about five minutes”, but not skate.
When asked by their supervisor if they wanted to participate in that, Dan said that in front of Ocean he and Chris said, “F–k no, dude. No thank you.” Despite the chaos and disorder, both said they had nothing but respect for Ocean, with Chris saying “he really cares about the production… He had a very clear vision, and while that vision changed a lot, he was always focused on us, helping us, making sure everyone hit what he had in mind.
In a statement to Billboard, Ocean’s reps said that due to the leg injury, Ocean was unable to “perform the scheduled show, but still intended to perform, and within 72 hours the show was reworked out of necessity. On doctor’s advice, Frank will not be able to attend weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.”
The enigmatic singer added in a statement: “It was chaotic. There’s something beautiful in chaos. It wasn’t what I intended to show, but I enjoyed being there and I’ll see you soon.” Instead of the ice rink, the performance found Ocean – who arrived an hour late – behind a giant screen for most of the set reimagined versions of his most beloved songs, with only a small square barely visible to the audience. the audience in the field; the planned live stream was also canceled at the last minute.
At press time, Ocean’s team had not publicly responded to the Powers’ podcast claims or returned Billboard’s request for comment.
Watch the Empty Netters talk about the ocean’s collapse below.
