Mutua leads Kenya’s 8-man field for the Table Tennis Africa tournament





NAIROBI, Kenya, April 20 – Brian Mutua and Lisa Wele, second-year Bachelor of Arts student from the University of Nairobi, have been named to Team Kenya’s 8-member squad for the upcoming ITTF-Africa continental extravaganza scheduled for the University’s indoor gymnasium. Moi International Sports Centre. Dubbed Africa Festival of Table Tennis, the event kicks off May 1 with the Africa Club Championship running until May 3 before giving way to the World Cup Qualifiers (ITTF Africa Cup) May 4-6. Bahati Rufina, teacher Lydia Setey from St. Monica Kitales and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) student Mary Kinyua, who received a wild card to compete in the continental event, join Wele on the Kenya women’s team. Wele is one of the rising stars of the team who have won gold at the East African School Games in 2019 and KUSF University Games in Kibabi in 2021. She also participated in the 2019 All African Games in Morocco and even the recent ITTF-Africa Regional Championship in Djibouti. Wele commented: “Always a great pleasure to represent my country in a continental extravaganza. It’s an incredibly rewarding achievement, whether you’ve competed for the national team or whether this is your first call-up. I had the chance to represent Kenya at the All Africa Games in Morocco and I feel confident going into Kasarani’s showpiece. The essence for now is to focus on the final weeks as we count down to race week in Kasarani.” Kinyua, the silver medalist of the 2019 East Africa High School Games, is the latest protg of the Kenyan team who will deploy her illustrious offensive skills against the continent’s crème de la crème. Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading. The men’s team is equally experienced and resilient. Mutua, who made his Kenyan team debut at the Beau Bassin Sports Complex in Mauritius during the 2017 Eastern African Regional Championships, returns to the men’s team for the umpteenth time alongside IT expert Josiah Wandera and Peter Theuri as Bonface Musyoki joins the squad with a wild card entry. Kenya Table Tennis Association (KTTA) President Andrew Mudibo confirmed that the Team Events national squad will be announced in due course. He commented: This will be the second time in five years that we are hosting a continental event. In 2018, we hosted the Africa Cup, the World Cup qualifier for the continent, and the championship was voted the best organized event in the world by the International Table Tennis Federation. Leading African players led by top Egyptian star Omar Assar and Nigerian legend Aruna Quadri will be in Nairobi for the event. In the Women’s category, the Egyptian duo of teen sensation Hana Goda and 2018 Ladies Winner Dina Meshref will also grace the extravaganza in Nairobi, Mudibo concluded. KENYA TEAM Gentlemen: 1.Brian Mutua Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading. 2. Josiah Wandera 3. Peter Theuri 4. Bonface Thief (Wildcard Entry) Ladies; 1. Lisa Wele 2. Lucky Rufina 3.Lydia Setey 4. Mary Kinuyua (Wildcard Entry) Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.capitalfm.co.ke/sports/2023/04/20/mutua-wele-make-8-strong-list-for-kenya-in-africa-tourney/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos