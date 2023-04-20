Softball Heads To Bowling Green For Weekend Series

THIS WEEK IN BALL STATE SOFTBALL: The Ball State softball team will return to action on Friday, when it travels to Bowling Green for a first pitch at 3:00 PM at Meserve Field… The teams will also play a doubleheader on Saturday at 1:00 PM.

A BRIEF LOOK AT THE CARDINALS: Ball State enters Friday’s game at BGSU with a 21-21 (11-9 MAC) record after winning a three-game home series against Buffalo last weekend… The Cardinals won an April 15 doubleheader by scores of 4-1 and 6-2, to top the Bulls 11-3 (6) Sunday…Senior End Daniel leads the Ball State offense and ranks 40th nationally in her .419 batting average and currently has an 11-game hitting streak…In the circle, sophomore Angelina Russo leads Ball State’s pitching staff with her 2.89 ERA and .222 batting average against more than 99.1 innings of work.

THE OVERALL RECORD: Ball State goes into the weekend with an overall record of 1142-1137-4 (.501) dating back to the 1975 season… The Cardinals have 30 or more wins in 16 seasons, most recently a 37-18 score under current head coach Lacy Schurr in 2021… Of the 16 seasons with 30 or more wins, 11 have been achieved in the last 15 seasons.

ABOUT BOWLING GREEN:

– The Falcons enter the series with a record of 8-30 (1-17 MAC) and are currently on a 15 game losing streak… Last weekend BGSU was swept by Akron… The Zips won both ends of a Saturday doubleheader with scores of 10-2 (5) and 7-1, as he won Sunday’s game 11-1 (5).

-Sophie Weber leads the team in almost every offensive category with a .314 average, 16 RBI, nine doubles and three home runs…Maycee Goldbolt is second on the team with a .263 average…As a team, the Falcons are hitting only .229 a year.

– Six different pitchers came into action in the circle for BGSU this season, with Hannah Davies leading the team with 84.2 innings over 20 appearances… Davies has a 6.12 ERA and an 1-13 record, with opponents who .316 hit her.

– Bowling Green holds an all-time series lead of 54-48, including wins in two of three games last season at Muncie… The Falcons won the first game of an April 29 twinbill by a score of 2-1 (9 ), as Ball State took the nightcap 7-2 … Unfortunately, BGSU added another 2-1 victory the next day to take the series … This weekend’s games will be the first played by Bowling Green have been hosted since the 2018 season, with the Falcons leading 23-20 at home…BSU won two of three on its final trip to Meserve Field, splitting a March 23, 2018 doubleheader with scores of 9- 0 and 2-4, while earning a 12 -0 (5) win the next day.

BALL STATE NEWS & NOTES:

WHERE WE STAND: Ball State enters the week ranked sixth in the MAC standings with its .550 (11-9) league winning percentage… The top four teams will earn a place in the 2023 MAC Tournament, which will be hosted by the number 1 overall seed… Ohio currently holds the top spot at .700 (14-6), followed by Akron at .650 (13-7), and both Miami and Central Michigan at .647 (11-6).. Northern Illinois is also currently ahead of the Cardinals by .562 (9-7).

YACHT 200: Senior shortstop End Daniel enters the Bowling Green series with 197 career hits and is three times shy of becoming just the ninth player in program history to reach 200 career hits…Over 206 career games, Daniel has 137 singles, 39 doubles, three triples and 18 home runs … She also aims to become the eighth player in program history to reach 200 career hits, the fastest being Jennifer Gilbert (2011-14) to do it in 153 games.

MORE ABOUT DANIEL: End Daniel who has reached base safely in 38 of Ball State’s 42 games this season, heads into the weekend on a career-long 11-game hitting streak… That helped her climb to 15th in program history with a .333 career at bat average… Only the 16th Cardinal to record 100 career RBIs, currently 12th on BSU’s career lists at 117, Daniel is eighth all-time with a .430 on-base percentage… She also ranks ninth in career doubles (39), 11th in runs scored (122), and 16th in home runs (18)… On defense, she has helped make 46 career double plays, the second highest number in the program’s history.

Speaking of DOUBLE PLAY: The Ball State defense has recorded 19 double plays over the first 42 games of the season and currently ranks second in the MAC and 21st nationally with an average of 0.45 double plays per game…Junior infielder Samantha Jo Mata has had a hand in 12 double plays, while End Daniel at short stop 11 is taken into account.

GONE WITH THE WYNN: Senior infielder Hayley Wynn opened the year with a bang, hitting a solo home run to center field for Ball State’s first hit of the 2023 season in the team’s 5-3 victory over Samford (February 17) … She has since added seven more at home runs and is second on the team with eight on the year… Of those seven extra home runs, four came in back-to-back two home run games, starting with a three-run blast and solo homer in the 15-9 win over Kent State (March 17) and followed it up with a pair of solo shots in the 8-4 victory over Central Michigan (March 25).

MORE ABOUT WYNN: Hayley Wynn enters the BGSU series as one of the most prolific hitters in program history and ranks 13th on the Ball State career lists with a career average of .335, including her .386 mark this season…She is also 13th all-time in slugging percentage (.533) and 14th in on-base percentage (.411)… In addition, her career tally of 124 runs ranks 10th in program history, while her average of .88 runs per game this season is second in the MAC and 80th nationally.

ON THE BASIC PATHWAYS:Ball State picked up where it left off last season, stealing a total of 55 bases in the first 42 games of the season…The Cardinals are currently ranked 3rd in the MAC and 77th nationally in an average of 1.33 steals per game…Junior outfielder Remington Ross leads the way and hits a perfect 18-for-18 in stolen bases… With the mark, Ross remains the first in program history with a .976 (40-for-41) stolen base percentage… In addition, her 40 stolen bases in the career are tied for 12th in program history.

NEAR PERFECTION: Sophomore pitcher Angelina Russo who pitched the first perfect game in program history against Western Michigan last season, added to her knowledge in the 10-1 (5) victory over Lindenwood (Feb. 19), recording just the 18th recorded no-hitter for the Cardinals that dates back to the 1980 season… The 2022 MAC Freshman Pitcher of the Year and a MAC All-Freshman Team selection, Russo retired 15 of 17 batters she faced against the Lions with a walk and an error if any blemishes… She also struckout three batters in the game.

ANOTHER NO-NO: Ball State recorded its 19th recorded no-hitter in last Sunday’s victory over Buffalo as a sophomore Angelina Russo and freshmen Bridy Murphy combined to keep the Bulls hitless in the 11-3 (6) win…Russo pitched the first 4.0 innings, gave up no hits and struckout five…Murphy followed with six outs of the seven batters she faced with a pair of strikeouts… The lone runner got on a two-run error… The attempt marked only the fourth combined no-hitter in program history. The last combined no-hitter was pitched on May 5, 2019, when Aeshia Miles (3.0) and Darcie Huber (2.0) combined for a 10-0 (5) win against Oakland.

THE MURPHY FACTOR: Bridy Murphy almost perfectly circled in her two appearances against the Bulls last weekend, retiring 15 of the 16 batters she faced, with an error being the only blemish. She finished the weekend with an 0.00 ERA over 5.0 innings and registered seven strikeouts… She also credited her first career save in Saturday’s 6-2 victory over the Bulls, in which she hit all nine batters in a row. turned off.