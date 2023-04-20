USD digs deep, finds new football coach at Colorado School of Mines





When it came time to find a replacement for the winningest coach in program history, USD dug deep. The Toreros announced Wednesday that Brandon Moore, the Division II Coach of the Year of the Colorado School of Mines, nickname: the Orediggers, has been named the program’s new head coach. He replaces Dale Lindsey, who left the program amid some controversy after spring practice. USD said Lindsey, 80, was retiring, while the coach claimed he was forced out. Moore spent a year as head coach at Colorado School of Mines, following stints as the team’s linebackers coach, co-defensive coordinator, and defensive coordinator. Under Moore, the Orediggers won a record 13 games in 2022 and went on to win their fourth consecutive Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference title. A linebacker, Moore played collegiately at Oklahoma and was a member of the Sooners 2001 national championship team. From there, he spent seven years in the NFL, appearing in 90 games. He played part of the 2010 season with the Chargers and returned to the club in 2018 as a minority coaching intern. Brandon Moore is a big winner, and I couldn’t be happier for the young men in our football program, our former players, and the entire university community that he accepted the opportunity to serve as our head coach, USD Athletic Director Bill. McGillis said. Coach Moore is a dynamic and inspiring leader whose presence will have a huge impact on our program. He has excellent pedigree as a player, winning a national championship while at Oklahoma and playing in the NFL for over six years. As a coach, Brandon has demonstrated an outstanding track record as a position coach, defensive coordinator and head coach, and has done so in a highly competitive academic environment with exceptional students. His focus on the education of the learned athletes he coaches, their well-being and their futures outside of football makes him a great fit for the University of San Diego. I am confident that Coach Moore will build on the great legacy of Dale Lindsey and the strong foundation of championship success established by all of our former players and coaches. Moore, 44, said his family is extremely excited about this new chapter in our lives. We look forward to this new challenge and opportunity to be part of the winning tradition at the University of San Diego, he said. The university’s commitment to academic success, its stunning campus, and the decades-long success of its athletic department make it an ideal place to call home. I am grateful for the long list of USD players, coaches and staff who have taken the football program to national prominence and look forward to continuing the climb. We can’t wait to get started. Moore began his coaching career at Scottsdale Community College where he was the Fighting Artichokes linebackers coach and defensive coordinator. He was accepted by Colorado School of Mines in 2016. Under Moore, the club won five conference titles. Moore and his wife, Sheree, have four children: Stephon, Tre, Arriana, and Kash. His older brother, Rob, is a former NFL wide receiver who currently coaches the position for the Tennessee Titans.

