12 cricket bookies taken into custody





The Medchal zone Special Operations Teams (SOT) invaded two places and collectively busted a gang of 12 cricket bookmakers for organizing and running a betting racket during the ongoing IPL 2023 matches. Officials seized 50 lakh in cash, five gambling boards, eight laptops, 62 mobile phones, 20 smartphones, a tablet, four television sets, a router and four cars, all worth 1.41 crore, from the gang. Both raids were carried out in Petbasheerabad. In the first raid, Muthina Vasanth Kumar, 42, Ponduri Venkat Sai, 28, Kalidindi Venkata Ramaraju, 41, and Kruthiventi Ramesh, 34, were caught, while in the second raid, Chittibomma Karthik, 32, Badam Veeresh, 37, Bandari Shiva Kumar, 37, Middela Manoj Kumar, 40, Chintala Venkata Padma Chandra Mohan Rao, 43, Chandrapati Satish Kumar, 30, Manne Sathyanarayana, 31, and Patapati Ravi Varma, 30, were apprehended. The absconding bookmakers were identified as Ayyappa alias Manikanta, Kumar, Pandu, Sk Jilani and Prabhakar, said Medchal zone DCP G. Sundeep. Be vigilant about the mobile apps like Bet 365, MPL, Betway, Dream Guru, My 11 Circle, Bet 365, Coral, Bwin, 777 Bet, Dafabet, Winner, Cricket Betting 2020, Just Bet, Betfred and Lotus Cricket Line. There is room for cyber theft of bank account details and personal details which may result in unauthorized money transfers and blackmail using personal photos, data etc. It is understood that due to loss of money in bets and to pay back the bookmakers, the victims are taking deals and selling property, the official said, adding that all betting information and other related information can be shared with Cyberabad police Whatsapp number: 9490617444. Meanwhile, the Enforcement wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is cracking down on the billboards for cricket betting apps popping up in every corner of the city. A statement from the wing on Thursday urged people to warn of such billboards in every part of the city. On Wednesday, employees of the EV & DM wing took down billboards for gambling apps from Punjagutta, Begumpet and Secunderabad, officials reported.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/12-cricket-bookies-taken-into-custody/article66759796.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos